ChristianaCare joins AllSpire Health Partners to enhance regional health system collaboration across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSpire Health Partners, a regional collaborative think-tank of leading health systems in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is now expanding into Delaware. ChristianaCare has joined AllSpire's founding members Atlantic Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Tower Health and WellSpan Health in their quest to enhance clinical excellence, economic efficiency and innovative collaboration.

The state of the U.S. healthcare provider industry, specifically its urgent endeavor to provide the highest possible quality yet accessible and affordable services, drives a need for constant transformation and collaboration. The mission of AllSpire is to share and leverage the membership's aggregate knowledge, skills, scale, and scope to deliver on that mission for each respective community.

"ChristianaCare is the largest health system in Delaware, offering services in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. It is a beacon of excellence nationally, and we are thrilled to have their CEO Dr. Janice Nevin and her team at the table with us as we navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead," stated Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health and the Chair of the AllSpire Executive Committee.

AllSpire members know that well-established working relationships are critical in times of crisis. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the peer-to-peer Board, committee and collaborative workgroup relationships served as a basis of trust and support while facing common challenges.

"At ChristianaCare, we are committed to delivering high-quality care that is affordable and accessible to everyone in the communities we serve," said Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare president and CEO. "AllSpire represents a unique set of peer-level partners who are aligned in this commitment and also share similar economic and demographic environments in our neighboring communities. We look forward to collaborating and learning with our AllSpire partners—for the Love of Health™."

"ChristianaCare joining AllSpire Health Partners is a significant milestone for us all as it represents further validation of the value that collaboration among strong independent health systems can unlock," said Paul J. Tirjan, President of AllSpire Health Partners and CEO of AllSpire Health GPO. "We warmly welcome the infusion of fresh ideas and energy from ChristianaCare, while looking forward to sharing the accumulation of wisdom and resources from AllSpire to ChristianaCare and the communities it serves."

The inclusion of ChristianaCare in AllSpire Health Partners became effective as of January 1, 2022.

About ChristianaCare:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work, rated by Forbes as the 5th best health system to work for in the United States and by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is rated by HealthGrades as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals and continually ranked among the nation's best by Newsweek and other national quality ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With its groundbreaking Center for Virtual Health and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.

About AllSpire Health Partners:

AllSpire Health Partners, LLC, is a think tank and incubator founded in 2013 by leading community health systems in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Those founding systems, Atlantic Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Tower Health and WellSpan Health, committed to collaborate by sharing strengths for better health.

Today, AllSpire serves an area home to over 25,000,000 people with an aggregate provider group encompassing 42 Acute Care Hospitals with over 10,000 beds, over 18,000 physicians, and generates over $18 billion in revenue.

The Mission of AllSpire is to harness and share the accumulated wisdom, talent and resources of our integrated health system members, via knowledge transfer and collaboration, to achieve the highest levels of Clinical Excellence, Patient Affordability, Access & Experience and Economic Sustainability, all for the benefit of the communities we serve. https://allspire.org

