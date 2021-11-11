Christianity Sounds Compelling But Can It Deliver on Its Promises?

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Revelation and Renewal by Matthew DeLockery of Atlanta, GA.

Front Cover Back Cover

Revelation and Renewal is an explanation of Paul's thoughts on the Christian worldview and attempts to show readers how to apply them to their lives. It is a treatise that attempts to answer the critical question, "What is Christianity, really?" Christianity sounds compelling on the surface. But is it really as good as its marketing material? Can it actually deliver on its promises? Maybe you grew up in church and are starting to have doubts. Maybe you left church because it lacks authenticity. Or, maybe you don't believe in Christianity at all and you're trying to figure out why anyone would. If you relate to any of those perspectives, then what you are looking for can be answered with these questions: What is Christianity when you strip it down to its core, and is it worth following?

Revelation and Renewal (ISBN: 978-1-63357-243-0, Trade Paper, 141 pages, $16.99, APOLOGETICS), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold. Review copies available.

About the Author:

Matt DeLockery has a PhD from Radboud University Nijmegen and is the author of The Essence of the Christian Worldview. He is also the president of Why Should I Believe - an apologetics ministry that meets on campus at the Georgia Institute of Technology. For more information, search for him on YouTube or visit his website, mattdelockery.com.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing, a traditional Christian publishing company based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Worldwide Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

Contact:

Rick Bates, Managing Editor

New Harbor Press

888-544-5569

[email protected]

SOURCE New Harbor Press

Related Links

https://newharborpress.com/

