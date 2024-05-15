Christie & Co Serving as Agency of Record for Best in the West

Global agency, Christie & Co, will work with Best in the West to increase awareness about their legacy retail brands, new foodservice division and top of the line New Mexico production facility.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best in the West brands combines decades of experience processing New Mexico-grown chiles to bring their unique flavor to people across the globe. As such, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for products that add overall flavor, cultural experience, and a little bit of heat to their meals. As the company continues to expand by launching new lines and services, they require the expertise of industry veterans to guide them through the growth. Best in the West's new Agency of Record, Christie & Co is a global strategic branding and communications dedicated to changing the world through effective research-based communication that has been helping mission-driven companies reach new levels of success for more than 30 years.

Best in the West Brands was formed in 2020 combining Santa Fe Ole and Los Roast, developed in their Deming, NM processing facility. Now the company has big plans: the production of a first-ever ever certified organic Hatch chile line of products, and the formation of a new foodservice division.

Best in the West founder and CEO, Marshall Berg shared, "We are launching many exciting products and services this year now that our new production facility is humming. When we set out to find a marketing agency, we knew we needed a team with proven experience in thoughtful retail and foodservice growth. We can't think of a better team than Christie & Co to be in our corner as we grow."

As Agency of Record, Christie & Co will implement its proprietary brand-building and conversion PR and Social Media technologies and decades of experience to increase distribution and awareness for Best in the West's new foodservice division, and CPG products.

"We are thrilled to help Best in the West and its new ventures reach the company's full potential by implementing our proprietary Organic Marketing™ approach," said Christie & Co founder and CEO Gillian Christie. "This is a brand ready to share its delicious, authentic, delicately processed New Mexico chile products with the world."

