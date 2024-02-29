Christie & Co Serving as Agency of Record for Energizing New Line of Healthy Chips, Snacks From The Sea

Christie & Co is working with Snacks From The Sea establishing the brand as the category leader in kelp-based snacks and promoting its nutrient-dense properties to health-conscious zoomers to boomers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic branding and communications agency, Christie & Co, dedicates its expertise to improving life through its effective research-based communication methodology supporting the growth of mission-driven companies to reach new levels of success, for more than 30 years. Now, the agency is providing its services to Snacks From The Sea, an energizing new line of delicious, nutrient-dense chips made from sustainably harvested sea kelp.

As Agency of Record, Christie & Co is implementing its proprietary brand-building approach to evolving the branding and design, messaging and growth programs and broadcasting Snacks From The Sea's compelling origin story, educating consumers about the superior nutritional benefits of kelp, and establishing it as the new go-to healthy snack.

Available in Zesty Pizza, Chipotle and Salt & Pepper flavors, Snacks From The Sea's signature Kelpie Chips are made from kelp, a sea vegetable that's extraordinarily rich in vitamins, minerals, and fucoidan, which is often cited as a new superfood nutrient.

"The Snacks From The Sea brand experience is centered around helping people embrace their love of snacking in a way that is truly satisfying," said Christie & Co Founder and CEO, Gillian Christie. "Our 30+ years of mission driven CPG brand building is supporting the growth of Snacks From The Sea as their Agency of Record, establishing the brand as the new crunchy snack for health-conscious Americans."

Snacks From the Sea founder Jennifer Murphy added, "Since most consumers aren't really familiar with kelp or its benefits, I knew I needed an experienced marketing agency that would go beyond just promoting products, having the savvy, creativity and resources to help enlighten consumers and retail industry decision-makers about the important nutritional benefits and irresistible flavor of our chips. Fortunately, I've found the perfect agency with Christie & Co, and I look forward to working closely with Gillian and her team for years to come."

For more information, visit www.christieand.co. For inquiries, contact Peter Berk at Christie & Co by phone at (818) 389-7912 or by email at [email protected].

