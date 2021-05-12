Christie Campus Health is Proud to Be a Partner for the First National 'Mental Health Action Day'

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health is proud to participate in the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 20 in partnership with more than 800 leading brands, nonprofits, government agencies and cultural leaders, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Active Minds, Inc., and the Jed Foundation (JED).

Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. And the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the "second pandemic." Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day, which was initiated by MTV Entertainment Group, is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.

"We are so happy to be a part of Mental Health Action Day because it not only raises awareness about the increase in mental health challenges, but it provides actionable steps to help," said Kaitlin P. Gallo, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer at Christie Campus Health. "An important day like this is the perfect opportunity to remind students about the mental health resources available to them on campus." Christie Campus Health is promoting Mental Health Action Day to all the colleges and universities they partner with, reaching over 400,000 students across the country. They will also be launching student support workshops on May 20th for the University System of Georgia.

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation and our world. More on Mental Health Action Day and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, the management of Christie Campus Health (Christie) has decades of experience in college student health and is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality behavioral health services to students. Its multi-component platform was created by clinicians and student health experts. Contact www.christiecampus.com for more information.

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

