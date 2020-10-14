Christie Campus Health Names New CEO

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health (CCH) has named Katharine (Kate) Begley its new Chief Executive Officer as more colleges and universities adopt CCH's [email protected] platform to address the rising demand for mental health services on campus.

"Our evidence-based solution is helping more and more students throughout the country access the right services for their mental health needs," said Begley. "I am thrilled to be a part of the continued growth and development of a company that is a true partner with institutions who share this goal."

For nearly three decades Ms. Begley has successfully worked with employers, large and small, colleges and universities as well as the senior population. She has been at the helm of several highly successful enterprises, including her most recent role as head of sales for Health Advocate, a national health advocacy, data analytics company offering leading wellness, behavioral health and disease management programs specializing in population health management.

"My goal has always been the same: to bring innovative solutions that will enhance the physical, emotional, and overall wellbeing of the people I serve," said Begley.

Ms. Begley spent 25 years at Aetna Insurance in a variety of executive roles, managing a billion in revenue and driving growth in markets throughout the country. During her career at Aetna Ms. Begley was President of Aetna Student Health, the nation's leading college student health insurance company.

CCH's [email protected] platform works to augment existing college counseling center services with a wraparound program that guides students to support and treatment resources that are appropriate to their presenting problems, level of acuity, and preferences. The program, helps schools address the rising demand for mental health services, a trend that is exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19. In the five months between the close of campuses and the start of school, Christie Campus Health has added seven new schools to its growing network.

About Christie Campus Health

Christie Campus Health (CCH) is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality behavioral health services to students. Its management team has decades of experience in student health, public health, clinical practice, and higher education. Its solution was developed by behavioral health experts and is based on a unique understanding of the culture and stakeholders within higher education.

CONTACT: Randi Fuller, Director of Marketing and Campus Awareness, [email protected], 419-283-1446, www.christiecampus.com

SOURCE Christie Campus Health

Related Links

https://www.christiecampus.com

