Christie Campus Health to Provide Student Mental Health Support Services to the University System of Georgia

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University System of Georgia (USG) has announced that it will partner with Christie Campus Health to provide comprehensive mental health services to all of its more than 340,000 students as a way of strengthening its support network now and into the future. The award is part of Governor Brian Kemp's first allocation of the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, set aside by the federal CARES Act.

"Mental health challenges are on the rise on campuses across the country, including here in our state," USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. "The university system and its institutions have a responsibility to address this and lessen how these challenges impact students. We are grateful to Governor Kemp and appreciate his support on this critical issue."

"We are excited to partner with education leaders in Georgia who are making this bold, targeted investment in their students' mental health," said Kate Begley, CEO of Christie Campus Health, a Massachusetts-based mental health services company specializing in college students.

Christie Campus Health's program, called "[email protected]," is branded to each school and provides an integrated mental health platform to seamlessly provide additional levels of mental health support options. The company has recently offered Coping with COVID workshops.

The 26 campuses within the USG system, including four HBCU's and a military college, will now offer:

A 24/7/365 support line staffed exclusively by licensed mental health counselors that offers students in-the-moment support and linkages to next steps.

Telehealth and in-person treatment sessions at no cost to the student and delivered both domestically and internationally.

Personal Student Navigators that assist with referrals and navigating the complexities of the healthcare system.

Access to a student-centered online cognitive behavioral training program.

A Wellness Information Hub and App that provides educational content on a range of issues tailored to college students.

Psychiatric prescribing capabilities.

Virtual Coping with COVID workshops to help students learn skills to manage the challenges of the pandemic.

About Christie Campus Health

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Christie Campus Health (CCH) has decades of experience in college student health and is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. Its [email protected] platform was created by clinicians and student health experts.

