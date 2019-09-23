Christie Institute for Public Policy Announces Inaugural Lecture with Governor Christie & Governor Cuomo at Seton Hall on September 26

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christie Institute for Public Policy (CIPP) will host its inaugural lecture series event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Seton Hall University School of Law, featuring a conversation between former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The conversation will be an hour-long policy discussion on restoring bipartisanship in governing and leadership in a fireside chat format. The Dean of Seton Hall University School of Law, Kathleen Boozang, will provide welcoming remarks.

Throughout their working relationship over seven years, Republican Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York demonstrated respect for one another and the constituents they served by making the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey an engine for bi-state infrastructure improvement, and achieving great results in the rebuilding of both their States in a cooperative fashion in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy.

"We are trying to bring people together, not drive them apart," said Governor Christie. "Governor Cuomo and I set an example of bipartisanship and accomplishment during our years of working together that is largely missing from today's political discourse in Washington and many of our State capitals," Gov. Christie added.

The CIPP hosts quarterly national and international discussions on nonpartisan issues of consequence. The institute also provides scholarships for Seton Hall University Law School students who plan to work in public service after graduation, and internships during the school year and summer.

Tickets for the conversation, scheduled for 7- 8 p.m., at the Seton Hall University School of Law in the Larson Auditorium located at 1 Newark Center, Newark, New Jersey, can be reserved HERE .

The event is open to the media. A press briefing will immediately follow the conversation. For media questions and to RSVP, please contact Amiee Watts, Zito Partners, (973) 615-1683.

For event questions, please contact Nicole Davidman at (908) 447-0358.

About the Christie Institute for Public Policy (CIPP)

The Christie Institute for Public Policy (CIPP) hosts quarterly national and international discussions on nonpartisan issues of consequence. The mission of the Christie Institute for Public Policy, Inc. is to foster the understanding of major public policy issues facing the nation at all levels of government. The Christie Institute will have a nonpartisan perspective and will sponsor academic research and thoughtful discussions with leaders of all backgrounds. In addition, the Christie Institute will seek to encourage law school students to participate in development of public policy at all levels of government.

SOURCE Christie Institute for Public Policy