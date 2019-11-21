Christie Kelly Joins Realty Income's Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that Christie Kelly has joined Realty Income's Board of Directors. Ms. Kelly brings to the Board of Directors extensive leadership, finance, real estate, and public company experience.

Ms. Kelly is the former Global Chief Financial Officer of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a publicly traded financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate. She worked with Jones Lang LaSalle from 2013 – 2018, bringing with her 25 years of experience in financial management, mergers and acquisitions, information technology and investment banking. From 2009 – 2013 Ms. Kelly was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Duke Realty Corporation, a publicly traded industrial REIT. Prior to that, she was a Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate, with Lehman Brothers, where she led real estate equity syndication in the United States and Canada. Ms. Kelly serves on the board of directors for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., a publicly traded lodging REIT, Kite Realty, a publicly traded retail REIT, and Gilbane Inc, a private global development company. Ms. Kelly holds a B.A. degree in economics from Bucknell University.

"Christie brings senior executive experience from several of the premier companies in our industry, a significant international real estate background and a collegial approach to Board service," said Michael D. McKee, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are honored to welcome Christie to Realty Income's Board."

Commenting on Ms. Kelly's addition to the Board of Directors, Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Christie's extensive finance and real estate experience, including serving as chief financial officer for two public real estate companies, will be valuable to our Board. I had the good fortune to be introduced to Christie ten years ago, and I look forward to working with Christie as we continue to advance Realty Income's strategy and objectives."

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 593 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 103 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

