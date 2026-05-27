Christie's International Real Estate Debuts in Los Cabos with New Affiliate Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos

The affiliation brings the global reach, luxury marketing platform, and brand heritage of Christie's International Real Estate to one of the most dynamic high-end real estate markets in North America. It also marks an important step in the brand's continued growth across Mexico, where demand from U.S., Canadian, and international buyers continues to drive investment into premier lifestyle destinations.

Founded in 2017 by the husband-and-wife team of Dennis and Renee Fleming, Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos has grown from a boutique brokerage into one of Los Cabos' leading independent luxury real estate firms. The company has expanded from five agents to 35 over the past five years1, with annual sales volume nearly doubling between 2023 and 2025 to reach $110 million2.

With deep expertise in luxury transactions, pre-construction sales, resort golf communities, and branded residential developments, the company has built a full-service platform serving buyers, sellers, and developers across the region's most sought-after communities. As part of its next phase, Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos is expanding its internal structure and launching a dedicated development sales division.

"Dennis, Renee and the Oceanside Los Cabos team embody the best qualities of a local independent operator: deeply entrenched in the community and committed to the agents and clients they serve. We're proud to have them as part of the Christie's International Real Estate network," said Gavin Swartzman, President of Christie's International Real Estate.

Over the past decade, Los Cabos has transformed from a regional resort market into one of Mexico's premier luxury destinations. According to FlexMLS data, aggregate residential sales volume averaged less than $400 million annually from 2015 through 2020 before rising sharply to $1.6 billion in 2021. In 2025, FlexMLS reported sales volume of $1.59 billion2.

The region's growth has been fueled by lifestyle migration, global wealth moving into resort markets, strong air connectivity to major North American cities, and the continued rise of branded residential communities. Developments such as Chileno Bay, Cabo Del Sol, Palmilla, Querencia, Quivira, Puerto Los Cabos, and The Residences at St. Regis Los Cabos have helped establish new benchmarks for luxury pricing and design.

"Los Cabos has become a truly global luxury market," said Dennis Fleming, Founder and Broker of Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos. "Aligning with Christie's International Real Estate allows us to connect our clients, listings, and local expertise to a worldwide audience while continuing to deliver the personal, high-touch advisory experience this market requires."

The newly rebranded Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos will continue to operate with a full-service model that includes luxury brokerage, property management, and high-end vacation rentals through the Fleming's Arch Cabo Luxury Rentals offshoot. This allows the firm to serve clients through the full ownership journey, from purchasing and selling to leasing, maintaining, and enjoying their properties in Los Cabos.

As part of Christie's International Real Estate's invitation-only affiliate network, Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos will have access to a global referral network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, international marketing opportunities, and a direct connection to the Christie's auction house, one of the most recognized names in art, luxury, and wealth.

In addition to their real estate businesses, the Flemings also own Oceanside Art Gallery, which is located next to their San José del Cabo office in the Gallery District. Most recently, they launched Caring for Cabo, a charitable foundation created to give back to the community they call home.



1. Source: Oceanside Los Cabos

2. Source: Flex MLS

About Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos

Christie's International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos is a luxury real estate brokerage serving Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, and the greater Los Cabos region. Founded in 2017 by Dennis and Renee Fleming, the firm specializes in luxury homes, oceanfront properties, branded residences, resort communities, development sales, property management, and luxury rentals. With offices in Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, the company is built on deep local knowledge, trusted advisory service, and a client-first approach to buying, selling, and owning property in Los Cabos.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable service to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct luxury brand under the ownership of Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP).

Media Contact:

Peter Olesker

Christie's International Real Estate

[email protected]

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate