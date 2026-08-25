Christie's International Real Estate Launches In Abu Dhabi Amid Historic Housing-Market Growth

CHICAGO and ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate is launching in Abu Dhabi, bringing its global luxury real estate network to an international housing market experiencing extraordinary growth. The new agency, Christie's International Real Estate Abu Dhabi, is owned by Jackie Johns and Dinesh Chhatwani, the team behind Christie's International Real Estate Dubai, the brand's 2025 Affiliate of the Year.

Dinesh Chhatwani and Jackie Johns

Abu Dhabi's real estate market is on a record-setting pace. Residential sales reached AED 86.1 billion ($23.4 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 163.7% from the same period last year, despite regional tensions. Those sales were part of AED 117 billion ($31.9 billion) in total real estate transaction value, up 112% year-over-year and already equal to approximately 82% of the full-year total for 2025*.

The market is being shaped by an influx of global capital, as well as the emirate's $1.7 trillion in sovereign wealth, which helps fuel the ongoing development of major real estate projects totalling tens of thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of offices, hotels, retail space, and cultural and entertainment venues.

Abu Dhabi has become a major hub for financial institutions and multinational corporations, driving high-net-worth population growth. The number of millionaires residing in the emirate grew by 80% over the past decade, and today's millionaire population is expected to double by 2035*.

Johns and Chhatwani bring a proven track record with the Christie's International Real Estate brand. In Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, they have leveraged the brand's international referral network and relationship with Christie's auction house to serve a global clientele of consumers, investors and developers.

"We've had a front-row seat to the extraordinary evolution of luxury real estate in the UAE, and we believe Abu Dhabi is entering a defining period," said Johns. "What is happening here isn't merely an extension of Dubai's growth or a short-term market cycle. Abu Dhabi has its own powerful fundamentals. The market is exceptionally strong today, but the long-term opportunity is what makes it so compelling."

Luxury properties across the emirate range in price from approximately AED 2 million to more than AED 200 million ($544,600 to more than $54 million)*, and branded residences are a major force in the market, with names including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons and The St. Regis.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate is a leading luxury real estate brand and network, dedicated to the marketing and sale of exceptional properties worldwide. Through its network of more than 125 independently owned and operated brokerage affiliates, spanning over 50 countries and territories, the brand delivers global reach, industry-leading technology, and sophisticated marketing for luxury homebuyers and sellers. Christie's International Real Estate's longstanding relationship with Christie's world-renowned auction house and related businesses also creates unique opportunities for the referral and sale of fine art and luxury items across dozens of categories, including jewelry, timepieces, automotive, and private collections. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct brand under the ownership of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP).

Media Contacts:









Peter Olesker

Nikolett Vilmos Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate Abu Dhabi [email protected]

[email protected]

*Source: Christie's International Real Estate Abu Dhabi, State of the Market, Abu Dhabi Real Estate.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate