Christie's International Real Estate Owners Summit Brings Luxury Real Estate Leaders From 40+ Countries To Portugal

Global affiliate network gathers in Lisbon to share insights on the latest trends in luxury real estate and the client experience.

CHICAGO and LISBON, Portugal, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate held its annual Owners Summit June 21-23 in Lisbon, Portugal, bringing together representatives from more than 40 countries and territories including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Dubai, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

As the brand's flagship event, the Christie's International Real Estate Owners Summit provides a forum for brokerage owners and executives to share knowledge, define global growth strategies, and discuss trends shaping the luxury real estate market worldwide.

Christie's International Real Estate President Gavin Swartzman and Co-CEO Thad Wong on stage at the 2026 Christie's International Real Estate Owners Conference in Lisbon, Portugal

This year's conference agenda featured thought leaders from across technology, luxury retail, professional sports, and the art world. Highlights included presentations from Zack Kass, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, who explored the transformative role AI will play in society and business; Jocasta Pana, Client and Private Services Director at Harrods, who shared lessons on delivering memorable client experiences inspired by the world's leading luxury brands; and Rasmus Ankersen, retired footballer, author and CEO of Sport Republic, who examined how organizations can identify talent and build high-performing cultures through data-driven decision making.

Christie's International Real Estate Co-CEOs Mike Golden and Thad Wong, President Gavin Swartzman, and Managing Director EMEA & APAC Helena Moyas de Forton also shared updates on the brand's growth, strategic priorities, and key initiatives. Swartzman joined Julien Pradels, President of Christie's Americas, for a conversation about how the broader Christie's ecosystem creates opportunities for clients through the intersection of luxury real estate, fine art and other high-value categories.

During the summit, Christie's International Real Estate presented its annual network awards. Michigan-based @properties REMI Christie's International Real Estate was named the Affiliate of the Year, an award recognizing one affiliate that demonstrated an exceptional level of growth, made meaningful contributions to the global network, and embodied the values of the luxury brand over the past year. Since joining the network in 2021, @properties REMI has expanded from two offices to 12 and is on pace to close $2.3 billion in sales volume in 2026.

Additional affiliates were honored with the Gavel of Greatness, a distinction honoring excellence across the network in the following categories:

Broker-to-Broker Referrals: Christie's International Real Estate Dubai

Christie's International Real Estate Growth: John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate (Naples, Fla.)

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate (Naples, Fla.) Brand Ambassador: Unique Estates Christie's International Real Estate (Bulgaria)

Unique Estates Christie's International Real Estate (Bulgaria) Collaboration Without Ego: Christie's International Real Estate Bluegrass (Lexington, Ky.)

This year's Owners Summit marked the first time the event was held in Portugal. Hosted by Porta da Frente Christie's International Real Estate, the brand's affiliate serving Lisbon and Cascais, the gathering was based at the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, with gala dinners and networking events at the National Palace and Gardens of Queluz and Forte da Cruz in Estoril.

"Portugal has emerged as one of the most dynamic luxury real estate markets in the world, so it was a fitting backdrop to welcome owners of some of the most accomplished luxury real estate firms across the globe," said Swartzman. "A defining strength of our network is the collaboration that transcends markets. That was evident throughout the week and will continue to create value for our real estate professionals and the discerning clientele they serve."

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate is the world's leading luxury real estate brand and network, dedicated to the marketing and sale of exceptional properties worldwide. Through its network of more than 125 independently owned and operated brokerage affiliates, spanning over 50 countries and territories, the brand delivers global reach, industry-leading technology, and sophisticated marketing for luxury homebuyers and sellers. Christie's International Real Estate's longstanding relationship with Christie's world-renowned auction house and related businesses also creates unique opportunities for the referral and sale of fine art and luxury items across dozens of categories, including jewelry, timepieces, automotive, and private collections. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct brand under the ownership of Compass International Holdings, LLC (NYSE: COMP).

Media Contacts:

Peter Olesker

Christie's International Real Estate

[email protected] Kelly Maguire

Christie's International Real Estate

[email protected]

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate