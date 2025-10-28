Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Earns #19 Ranking on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy List of Corporate Givers

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, a locally founded and privately owned brokerage, has reached a new milestone in community giving, earning the #19 position on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy List. This marks its highest ranking to date, and is a notable distinction among the much larger publicly traded corporations, including Adobe and Alphabet.

The recognition reflects a culture of giving that's deeply rooted in the brokerage's values, carried forward through the continued efforts of its agent-led Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation.

Since its founding in 2012, Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation has contributed over $7 million to more than 600 local nonprofits across 11 counties, advancing initiatives in five key funds: Ecosystem, Education, Equity & Access, Community Impact, and Disaster Relief.

"This recognition is an extraordinary honor for an independent, locally founded company to stand alongside some of the world's largest corporations. It speaks directly to our founding vision of using our success to make meaningful contributions in the places we live and work," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer. "We're proud of our agents and staff whose generosity and community spirit make this possible."

Kirsty Duncan, Director of Giving & Corporate Social Responsibility, added, "This incredible achievement is a direct reflection of our amazing agents, staff and leadership whose generosity and commitment to Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation continue to create lasting impact in our local communities. I am beyond grateful for them and the positive impact it allows us to make."

Through its ongoing philanthropic work, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno continues to strengthen its impact across Northern California, supporting organizations that build thriving, resilient communities.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is Northern California's largest locally owned and operated independent brokerage, with 19 offices and more than 675 agents serving San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast. Projected to reach $6.5 billion in sales volume for 2025, Christie's Sereno consistently ranks among the nation's top five brokerages for per-agent productivity and average sales price.

Through a highly curated support platform, the company equips its agents with concierge-level marketing, world-class technology, and resources designed to elevate the client experience. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation has donated more than $7 million to over 600 local organizations, creating positive impact in the communities where its agents live and work.

