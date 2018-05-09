Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 14th at 10am local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10pm local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Christina released new song "Accelerate feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz" earlier this month, the first song from her forthcoming and highly anticipated album, Liberation. She will also be performing "Fall in Line," her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.

Liberation will be released Friday, June 15th and is available for pre-order now. Every online ticket purchased for Christina Aguilera's 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of her new album, Liberation. Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be provided by Ticketmaster within 24 hours of ticket purchase via email.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 25 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Fri Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sun Sep 30 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor Wed Oct 03 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Thu Oct 04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Sat Oct 06 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Mon Oct 08 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Thu Oct 11 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort Sat Oct 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit Tue Oct 16 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Wed Oct 17 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Fri Oct 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Mon Oct 22 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre - Oakland Wed Oct 24 Indio, CA* Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Fri Oct 26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre Sat Oct 27 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Mon Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Thu Nov 01 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sat Nov 03 Thackerville, OK* WinStar World Casino and Resort Sun Nov 04 Tulsa, OK* Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort Tue Nov 06 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House Fri Nov 09 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre Sun Nov 11 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta Tue Nov 13 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theatre

*Not a Live Nation date

About Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

