Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning superstar and pop icon Christina Aguilera has announced a new North American tour this fall, her first outing since 2008. The music powerhouse will kick off the tour, produced by Live Nation, on September 25th and travel to 22 cities, performing at many of North America's most intimate venues including two dates at New York's Radio City Music Hall, two dates at The Chicago Theatre, and stops in Boston, Oakland, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 14th at 10am local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10pm local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Christina released new song "Accelerate feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz" earlier this month, the first song from her forthcoming and highly anticipated album, Liberation. She will also be performing "Fall in Line," her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.
Liberation will be released Friday, June 15th and is available for pre-order now. Every online ticket purchased for Christina Aguilera's 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of her new album, Liberation. Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be provided by Ticketmaster within 24 hours of ticket purchase via email.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:
|
Tue Sep 25
|
Hollywood, FL
|
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|
Fri Sep 28
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|
Sun Sep 30
|
Washington, DC
|
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|
Wed Oct 03
|
New York, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
|
Thu Oct 04
|
New York, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
|
Sat Oct 06
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Mon Oct 08
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Thu Oct 11
|
Orillia, ON
|
Casino Rama Resort
|
Sat Oct 13
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre Detroit
|
Tue Oct 16
|
Chicago, IL
|
The Chicago Theatre
|
Wed Oct 17
|
Chicago, IL
|
The Chicago Theatre
|
Fri Oct 19
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Mon Oct 22
|
Oakland, CA
|
Paramount Theatre - Oakland
|
Wed Oct 24
|
Indio, CA*
|
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
|
Fri Oct 26
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Greek Theatre
|
Sat Oct 27
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|
Mon Oct 29
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Thu Nov 01
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
Sat Nov 03
|
Thackerville, OK*
|
WinStar World Casino and Resort
|
Sun Nov 04
|
Tulsa, OK*
|
Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
|
Tue Nov 06
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Peabody Opera House
|
Fri Nov 09
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Saenger Theatre
|
Sun Nov 11
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Fox Theatre Atlanta
|
Tue Nov 13
|
St. Petersburg, FL
|
The Mahaffey Theatre
*Not a Live Nation date
About Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
