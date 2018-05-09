Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall

-- Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, May 18 at LiveNation.com --

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning superstar and pop icon Christina Aguilera has announced a new North American tour this fall, her first outing since 2008. The music powerhouse will kick off the tour, produced by Live Nation, on September 25th and travel to 22 cities, performing at many of North America's most intimate venues including two dates at New York's Radio City Music Hall, two dates at The Chicago Theatre, and stops in Boston, Oakland, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 14th at 10am local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10pm local time.  Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Christina released new song "Accelerate feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz" earlier this month, the first song from her forthcoming and highly anticipated album, Liberation. She will also be performing "Fall in Line," her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.

Liberation will be released Friday, June 15th and is available for pre-order now. Every online ticket purchased for Christina Aguilera's 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of her new album, Liberation. Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be provided by Ticketmaster within 24 hours of ticket purchase via email.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 25

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Sep 28

Atlantic City, NJ

Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Sep 30

Washington, DC

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Oct 03

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 04

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Sat Oct 06

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Oct 08

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Thu Oct 11

Orillia, ON

Casino Rama Resort

Sat Oct 13

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Oct 16

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Wed Oct 17

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Fri Oct 19

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Mon Oct 22

Oakland, CA

Paramount Theatre - Oakland

Wed Oct 24

Indio, CA*

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri Oct 26

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

Sat Oct 27

Las Vegas, NV

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Mon Oct 29

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Thu Nov 01

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 03

Thackerville, OK*

WinStar World Casino and Resort

Sun Nov 04

Tulsa, OK*

Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Tue Nov 06

St. Louis, MO

Peabody Opera House

Fri Nov 09

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre

Sun Nov 11

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre Atlanta

Tue Nov 13

St. Petersburg, FL

The Mahaffey Theatre

*Not a Live Nation date 

About Christina Aguilera  

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

