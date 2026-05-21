Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Seal, Wanda Sykes, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and More Perform at One Philly: Unity Concert For America to Commemorate America's 250th Anniversary on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4th

Historic Concert to be Nation's Largest Free Concert and Biggest Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Artist Images Available HERE

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and more special guests will celebrate America's 250th Anniversary and Philadelphia's legacy as the birthplace of the nation with a star-studded performance for One Philly: Unity Concert For America, a six-hour live concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 4 that will be hosted by Wanda Sykes and include appearances from Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

The free event is open to the public and will unite music fans from across the country for a multi-genre, multi-generational celebration of American music, democracy, culture, and community as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary.

Hosted by the City of Philadelphia and produced by ESM Productions, executive producers are Scott Mirkin, Shawn Gee, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots. One Philly: Unity Concert For America is expected to be the largest free concert in America and will culminate with a fireworks finale over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and skyline just before midnight.

"Our Fourth of July concert is a historic homecoming for many of our City's brightest stars," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "By uniting the vision of our Mayor's office and so many other city leaders, the global broadcast and production of Scott Mirkin, and the unmatched musical legacy of The Roots and Live Nation Urban, the One Philly Unity Concert For America will celebrate the soul of Philadelphia and the spirit of our nation on a truly global scale. There is no place to be other than Philly on July 4th!"

The concert is designed as a nonpartisan celebration of unity, diversity, and democracy — bringing together voices, perspectives, and performances that reflect the richness of the American experience across generations and genres.

As the birthplace of American democracy, Philadelphia serves as the ideal location to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary, not to mention its enduring influence on global music and culture. One Philly: Unity Concert For America honors the city's historic legacy while showcasing the artists, sounds, and communities that continue to shape America today.

Beyond the live performances, attendees will experience a daylong celebration across the Parkway featuring immersive fan experiences and a diverse selection of food representing the four corners of Philadelphia — highlighting the flavors, cultures, and traditions that define neighborhoods throughout the city.

"Over the years, we've had the opportunity to produce some of the biggest live events in the world, and every experience has prepared us for a moment like this," said Mirkin. "To help create a celebration for America's 250th anniversary — in Philly, where the country's story began — is an incredible honor. Our goal is to deliver a production experience that feels both global in scale and deeply rooted in the spirit of Philly. From the live broadcast to the performances on the Parkway, we're building something that we hope audiences in the city and around the world will never forget."

Event Schedule

3:00 PM — Gates Open

— Gates Open 5:00 PM – 11:45 PM — Main Event Concert

— Main Event Concert 11:45 PM — Fireworks Finale over the Philadelphia Museum of Art & Skyline

The celebration on the Parkway is expected to draw attendees from across the nation for an unforgettable Fourth of July experience in the founding city of the United States. Additional event details, transportation information, and broadcast announcements will be released in the coming weeks.

The OnePhilly: Unity Concert for America is sponsored by Wawa. Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the City of Philadelphia's free 2026 Access Philly App for additional updates.

Media Contacts:

Alexis Isaacs – [email protected]

Tori Rusko – [email protected]

SOURCE ESM Productions