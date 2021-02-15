Christina Jones' Debut Album Available for Pre-Order

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "You Were My Compass" is the title of the collaboration album between singer Christina Jones and composer/lyricist Kimiko Ishizaka, and it is now available for pre-order on Christina's website . Pre-ordering the album allows you to immediately download the first single, "What Love Means to Me," a yearning and romantic ballad exploring the singer's longing for a love-eternal while battling her own thoughts of self-harm.

Christina Jones (PRNewsfoto/Christina Jones)

Christina Jones further announced that she will be featured in a Boston Conservatory at Berklee virtual concert on February 16, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET on Berklee's IGTV and Facebook pages. She will be performing an original composition of her own and reciting her poetry.

Kimiko Ishizaka said of the album, "Valentine's Day 2021 was my 20th wedding anniversary, an event I once thought I would never see. The fact that I got to experience this joy, as a new mother, is a testament that these songs can stir powerful emotions. The track we're releasing now, 'What Love Means to Me,' is the first song I ever wrote to fight the despair of having been abandoned. I hope that in Christina's voice that you will hear the hope and the fear that I went through on my journey of healing."

"It's been such a wonderful experience recording these songs and navigating the story behind them; I'm happy that I'm able to bring Kimiko's story to life," says Christina Jones.

About Christina Jones

As a musical theater major at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Christina Jones started her pursuit in art as a young girl by singing in church, school musicals, and competitions.

She entered the world of performing arts and music theater as a top contender in American Idol, with multiple appearances at The Apollo in Harlem, NY, and roles in musicals at the New Repertory Theater and Central Square Theater.

Her influences include Ella Fitzgerald, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, and Maya Angelou. Christina has a unique artistic style that moves seamlessly between multiple genres and draws on her special talents of perfect pitch and synesthesia.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

2123803385

[email protected]

SOURCE Christina Jones