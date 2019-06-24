HANOVER PARK, Ill., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina M. Andreacchi, Esq is recognized by Continental Who's Who Pinnacle Top Attorney at her Private Practice.

Dedicated to promoting and protecting her clients' interest while providing effective legal counsel, Christina M. Andreacchi, Esq. is a general practice litigating attorney assisting clients throughout the Chicagoland area in a variety of legal matters.

As a general practice litigating attorney, Ms. Andreacchi has accumulated 15 years of experience in the legal field and specializes in collection matters, personal injury cases, real estate transactions, and prosecuting and defending DUIs, and more.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Andreacchi earned her Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School in 2011 and her Bachelor of Science in Real Estate and Finance from DePaul University in 2007.

To further her professional development, Ms. Andreacchi is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and DuPage County Bar Association.

For more information, please visit www.linkedin.com/in/christinamranallo.

