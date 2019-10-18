Christina M. Andreacchi, Esq, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HANOVER PARK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina M. Andreacchi, Esq, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for her outstanding contributions to the field of Law and for her role as an Attorney at her private practice.

Recognized for her outstanding contributions to the field of Law, Ms. Andreacchi is dedicated to providing effective legal counsel and protecting her clients' interest. She is a general practice litigating attorney who offers legal assistance to the Chicago metropolitan area. Her private firm is located at 1060 East Lake Street, #102, Hanover Park, IL 60133.

Ms. Andreacchi has accumulated fifteen years of experience in the legal field. She specializes in collection matters, personal injury cases, real estate transactions, prosecuting and defending DUIs, and more. Renowned for her service, she is known as a brilliant and skilled litigator.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Andreacchi first earned a Bachelor of Science in real estate and finance from DePaul University in 2007. Within three years, she received a Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School.

To further her professional development, Ms. Andreacchi is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and DuPage County Bar Association.

For more information, please visit www.linkedin.com/in/christinamranallo.

