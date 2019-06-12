ARLINGTON, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina M. Gallagher is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as the Deputy Commander of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Raytheon Tewksbury.

With over 38 years of experience in her field, Ms. Gallagher specializes in Quality Assurance, Supply Chain Management, Lean/Six Sigma, Human Resource Management, Labor Relations, Contract Administration, Program Management, and Organizational Leadership.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Gallagher obtained a Bachelors degree in organizational leadership from Penn State University. Ms. Gallagher is also a Certified Federal Contracts Manager (CFCM), Production, Quality, and Manufacturing (PQM) Level III from the Defense Acquisition University, and Contracting Level III from Defense Acquisition University.

To further her professional development, Ms. Gallagher is a member of Defense Acquisition Corps, National Contract Management Association, American Society of Quality, and Women in Defense. Ms. Gallagher is passionate about breast cancer awareness.

In her free time, Ms. Gallagher enjoys traveling, exercising, and kayaking. Christina dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her mother, Pearl Martin and her very first mentor Ms. Jean Craemer.

