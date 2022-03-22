Christina White Salon's Hair Extension Concept Expanding in The Midwest

SAINT LOUIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina White Salon, a hair extension salon in the beauty industry that has been in business since 2016, announced today that it was implementing a new program to sell franchises, beginning their expansion efforts in the Midwest, then going nationwide. The franchise, which will provide hair extensions, installation, and maintenance along with all other high end salon services, will operate under the Christina White Franchising, LLC organization.

What is a Christina White Salon The Inside of Christina White Salon

"We are excited to bring a first of its kind franchise opportunity to the masses," said Martin White, CEO of Christina White Salon. "Now we're ready for more growth, and are seeking motivated professionals to join our program."

Co-Founder Christina White has been specializing in hair extensions for close to two decades. During that time Martin was the CEO of a software company in the Election Industry. Once he sold his software company in 2016, they both knew it was time to open a hair extension salon. In June 2016 the first Christina White Salon opened in Brentwood, Missouri. The success of the hair extension salon concept came quickly for the couple. In 2019 they purchased the strip mall the first location was in and expanded the salon from 1400 square feet to 3200. In 2021 they opened their second location in Chesterfield, Missouri.

"We have taken my decades long expertise in hair extensions and Martin's technology and business acumen and created a concept that people love," said Christina White. "I always hear from my clients how there is no go-to salon in the country that provides the same hair extension expertise and service as a Christina White Salon. There is a hole in the industry for our concept and we are excited to fill it!"

Christina White Salon carries their own brand of hair extensions that they plan on offering to their franchisees at a discounted price. Another differentiator other than the hair extension focus is their highly successful membership program. Dubbed "The Gold Club" (named after the aesthetic of the salon), the program brings a healthy recurring revenue for their corporate stores and soon their franchisees. A Christina White Salon can generate $2M+ per year in gross revenue.

The newly launched franchise program provides an opportunity for many to transition from corporate life to entrepreneurship where they will operate an independent business, following an established business model in their own local, protected territories.

The franchise program will initially be rolled out in Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska with national expansion to follow. "Our goal is to sign up three franchisees this year and eight more in 2023." According to Tori Ponder, the Company's Business Manager.

Tori believes this will be a solid franchise program, based on the company's experience and what they're seeing in the marketplace. "Not only does this program capitalize on the growth of the beauty industry, but it has the support of an established organization behind it," she said.

"We have a 'first to market' concept that will sustain our expansion goals," concludes Martin. "As we expand through the addition of more franchises, we expect that our market position will only become stronger."

About Christina White Salon: Founded in 2016 by Martin and Christina White, Christina White Salon is a five-star hair extension salon. But we don't just do hair extensions! We also specialize in balayage, blonding, color, and long hair.

For additional information, contact:

Ms. Lindsay Palmer

Christina White Franchising, LLC

1238 Strassner Dr.

Saint Louis, MO 63144

314-616-5410

[email protected]

www.christinawhitesalon.com/franchising

SOURCE Christina White Salon