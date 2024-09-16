Christine Barnhart Named Recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

Nulogy executive recognized for efforts to champion growth and development of women in all levels of supply chain

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is excited to announce today that Chief Marketing & Industry Officer, Christine Barnhart, has been named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics as a recipient of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award. The annual awards honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Christine Barnhart, Chief Marketing & Industry Officer, Nulogy (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Christine was selected in recognition of her leadership and accomplishments throughout an extensive career in manufacturing and supply chain, as well as her track record in championing women and diversity in both tech and supply chain industries. In addition to her previous Women in Supply Chain distinctions from 2021 to 2023, Christine has also been honored as a 2022 and 2023 Supply Chain Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

During her tenure at Nulogy, Christine's voice and expertise has propelled the adoption of cutting edge technology that helps FMCG companies and their external supply chains deliver innovative products to market. Christine's direction has helped shape the path of Nulogy's mission of helping solve the industry's most compelling challenges and pains.

Barnhart has more than 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, purchasing and planning from companies including Infor, Berry Global, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Whirlpool. Christine is also on the board of directors for both the Association of Supply Chain Management (ASCM) and the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS), and is an active member of the educational resource committee for Supply Chain Leaders in Action (SCLA).

"I am proud of the strides we have made to foster growth and progress for women in supply chain, but there is definitely more work to be done," said Christine. "It is important for us to continue building the communities and resources that will help women develop, grow, and branch out into different paths within the industry. Building a future in the supply chain that includes more gender diversity—and diversity as a whole—will only strengthen the industry, and I am proud to play my part in that."

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

Click here to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Visit WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

For more information about Nulogy please visit Nulogy.com .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com.

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation