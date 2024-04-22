CHRISTINE D. GAGNON OF ODIN FRIGG SELECTED AS COACH FOR 2024 WORK AND FAMILY RESEARCHERS NETWORK CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL

RALEIGH, N.C. and ITHACA, N.Y., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Work and Family Researchers Network (WFRN), the leading professional association for work-family scholars and leaders, has selected Christine D. Gagnon, CEO of Odin Frigg LLC to serve as Speaker Coach for their 2024 WFRN Conference to be held on June 19-22 at Concordia University in Montréal, Quebec, Canada.

Gagnon will coach some of world's leading scholars as they chart an agenda for the future of work-family research, policy and practice. She will work alongside Ellen Galinsky, WFRN President and bestselling author of Mind in the Making and The Breakthrough Years, which was released in March 2024.

"We are excited to collaborate with such a talented and well-respected professional; Christine is a trailblazer in her field," Galinsky stated. "She has curated Talks for prestigious academic institutions, TEDx London Business School and TEDx Columbia University, to name a few; we are looking forward to leveraging her expertise and insights."

Gagnon, who is also the founder of Odin Frigg, brings over 20 years of professional experience, having served in the c-suite, on boards and as a coach and advisor to notable academics, executives and industry professionals.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to partner with Ellen and WFRN to bring together some of the brightest minds focused on such a critical mission. Having spent more than two decades balancing both career and family, I can personally attest to the importance of this field of research," Gagnon said.

