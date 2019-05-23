Christine Edwards and Charles Matthews Join BMO Financial Corp. Board of Directors

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Corp. (BFC) today announced the appointment of Christine Edwards and Charles Matthews to the BMO Financial Corp. Board of Directors.

Edwards, who also serves on the Board of BFC's parent, Bank of Montreal, in Canada, chairs the Bank Regulatory practice group of Winston & Strawn LLP. She focuses on the regulation of the financial services industry, and regularly advises public company boards of directors and executive officers on corporate governance and public and regulatory policy issues. Edwards has worked for over 30 years in the financial services industry.

Matthews is President and CEO of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, which provide natural gas service to nearly one million customers in the city of Chicago and 54 northern suburbs. Matthews brings more than 30 years of energy industry experience in operations, finance, marketing, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions.

"Christine and Charles both bring impressive business acumen, insights and expertise from their successful careers," said John Rau, BMO Financial Corp. Chair. "The board is excited to welcome them, and we look forward to their contributions to help advance our strategic priorities."

Edwards serves as vice chair of the board of trustees and is on the executive, audit and nominating and governance committees for Rush University Medical Center. She also serves on the leadership board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness in Washington D.C. Edwards received a B.A. in English and Education from the University of Maryland and a J.D. with honors from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Matthews presently serves on the boards of Navy Pier, World Business Chicago, Chicago Urban League, Economics Club of Chicago, United Way of Metro Chicago, Illinois Utility Business Diversity Council (IUBDC), the Ounce of Prevention Fund and Talladega College. He also actively participates in the Commercial Club of Chicago and its Civic Committee and Chicago United. Matthews earned a Master of Finance from Clark Atlanta University School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Talladega College.

BMO Financial Corp. is the holding company for BMO Harris Bank N.A., and the Board of Directors of BMO Financial Corp. provides governance and oversight for the bank, as well as for BMO Capital Markets and BMO Private Bank in the U.S.

BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

