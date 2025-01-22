CHRISTINE KELLEHER JOINS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT GROUP

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that Christine Kelleher has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Client Portfolio Management team. Christine joins a distinguished team of senior professionals with extensive industry experience who partner with clients to achieve their investment objectives.

Christine Kelleher, Managing Director, Strategic Investment Group

"We are delighted to welcome Christine, a seasoned investor with a strong track record of leadership in institutional investment management," said Nikki Kraus, Strategic's CEO. "She has an exemplary background, including sixteen years managing the endowment portfolios of the National Gallery of Art and Georgetown University, where she assisted with the founding of their investment office. All elements of her experience overseeing large endowment portfolios will be invaluable in our work to deliver exceptional investment results to our clients."

Most recently, Christine served as Chief of Investments at the National Gallery of Art, where she managed the institution's $1.4 billion endowment portfolio. During her seven-year tenure, she implemented strategic initiatives that significantly enhanced the endowment's performance and sustainability. Prior to that, she held senior investment roles at Georgetown University and Avec Capital, where she was instrumental in developing and managing their alternative asset programs.

Christine serves on several investment committees, including Montgomery County's Employee Retirement Plans Board of Investment Trustees and Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust. She is also a member of the American Chemical Society's Pensions and Investments Committee, the National 4-H Council's Investment Sub-committee, and Bucknell University's Humanities Center Alumni Advisory Council. She holds Master of Arts degrees in History and in Russian and East European Studies from Georgetown University and a B.A. in International Relations and Russian Language from Bucknell University.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, has built enduring partnerships with institutional investors as an outsourced chief investment officer, providing its clients with active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower clients to achieve transformational impact through inspired investing.

Strategic had $30 billion in discretionary assets under management as of September 30, 2024.

