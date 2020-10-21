Christine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, to Chair GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Scientific Leadership Board

"We are thrilled that Dr. Lovly will be leading and working with our Scientific Leadership Board as it continues to drive discoveries of innovative treatment approaches that will improve the lives and survivorship of lung cancer patients around the world," said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder and board chair of GO 2 Foundation.

The SLB provides recommendations to GO 2 Foundation leadership and staff to guide program and project development execution in support of GO 2 Foundation's mission. The SLB works primarily on clinical and translational research programming but may also advise on medical outreach, public policy, patient services, and other areas of the organization, as needed.

Dr. Lovly is a physician-scientist known for her patient-centered approach. Her laboratory research is directed at understanding and developing improved therapeutic strategies for specific clinically relevant molecular subsets of cancer. Dr. Lovly received a BA in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University followed by MD and PhD degrees as part of the Medical Scientist Training Program at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. She completed internal medicine residency and medical oncology subspecialty training at Vanderbilt University. Dr. Lovly is also a collaborator with GO 2 Foundation's sister organization, the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), an international research consortium that drives groundbreaking initiatives including genetic testing, therapeutic discoveries, targeted treatments, and early detection of lung cancer.

"Dr. Lovly is invaluable to GO 2 Foundation and the patients we serve, bringing her brilliance and innovation to the research of understanding lung cancer gene mutations and resistance to biomarker driven therapies," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO 2 Foundation.

Dr. Lovly was a recent presenter at GO 2 Foundation's Lung Cancer Living Room where patients are brought together with lung cancer physicians and specialists to discuss information and breakthroughs on everything from early detection and treatment options to taboos and stigma.

"I am honored to be invited to chair GO 2 Foundation's Scientific Leadership Board where the focus is always on patient-centered research and care," said Dr. Lovly. "I look forward to continued partnership with my esteemed colleagues on the board as we strive to guide research and discoveries that lead to continued improvements for the care of all lung cancer patients".

About GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

SOURCE GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer