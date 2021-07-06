Christine McKay Named Board President of LA's MOSTe

"MOSTe is an extremely important organization for these young women," says McKay, who climbed out of poverty, homelessness, and welfare to launch a successful career, business, and podcast, and now helps others through the power of negotiation. "Education was the catalyst that got me off welfare and into a life well-lived. I want all young women to have the opportunity for success."

McKay often wished someone had helped her back then. MOSTe mirrors the bridge of her own experience, ascending from community college to university to her Harvard dream.

"I set my sights high, and I did it. I earned my master's degree from Harvard Business School. It is one of my proudest accomplishments," says McKay. "MOSTe makes it possible for these young women to do the same. It's wonderful to see them succeed."

"As I step down as Board President, it's exciting to know that Christine will lead MOSTe going forward. She knows first-hand the power of education and its ability to change the lives of our scholars." says Rosie Perez, outgoing president.

"Christine's expertise in business and negotiation will be great assets for our organization," says Amy Ludwig, Executive Director. "I look forward to partnering with her to advance the education and career options for our determined scholars."

With equal pay still a hot topic in the workforce, and negotiation at the forefront, a recent study from Boston College Cooperation Lab shed light on an important finding: girls stop negotiating with men around age 8, yet boys never vary. This finding mirrors the workforce gap.

Venn Negotiation offers full negotiation services and trainings. McKay is host of In the Venn Zone and author of "Why Not Ask: A Conversation about Getting More." She is available as a keynote speaker.

