Christine Simmons Launches StyleHack: AI-Powered, UNAPOLOGETICALLY Styled, Fashion Brilliance and True Individualized Fashion

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran executive, entrepreneur and fashionista, Christine Simmons is thrilled to announce the launch of StyleHack, a cutting-edge fashion app designed to transform the way individuals approach their personal style. By subscribing to StyleHack, users gain full access to advanced AI-driven style analysis, offering an unparalleled fashion experience that is both personalized and empowering.

StyleHack is poised to redefine fashion with its innovative features and commitment to sustainability. Subscribers can explore a world of fashion tailored to their unique tastes, supported by AI technology that refines wardrobe choices and highlights current trends.

Christine Simmons, brings a wealth of experience as a leader, entrepreneur, speaker, and executive. Her visionary approach has earned her numerous accolades and trailblazing appointments in some of the world's most prominent organizations. Christine's vision for StyleHack is rooted in her belief that living "unapologetically" starts with fashion. From her speaking engagements and girls' nights out to the Oscars, Christine's style has always been a cornerstone of her unapologetic presence.

"My vision is for each and every person to live unapologetically, and for so many, that journey begins with fashion," said Simmons. "StyleHack is here to help users at any price point."

StyleHack Key Features:

AI-Driven Style Analysis: Utilize advanced AI technology to receive personalized fashion recommendations based on individual preferences and the latest trends.

Utilize advanced AI technology to receive personalized fashion recommendations based on individual preferences and the latest trends. Christine's Closet: Shop exclusive looks and accessories curated by Christine Simmons , blending high-end luxury with everyday style.

Shop exclusive looks and accessories curated by , blending high-end luxury with everyday style. Sustainable Styling by Margaret Canchola : Explore unique fashion finds from Margaret Canchola , aka Pobre Chica Rica, a renowned sustainable stylist known for her eco-friendly fashion choices.

Explore unique fashion finds from , aka Pobre Chica Rica, a renowned sustainable stylist known for her eco-friendly fashion choices. Support for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses: StyleHack emphasizes partnerships with diverse and sustainable fashion brands, promoting ethical shopping choices.

StyleHack is now available for download on the Apple Store. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok to stay updated with the latest trends, tips, and exclusive content. Download StyleHack today and embark on your journey towards fashion brilliance and true individualized drip!

About Christine Simmons: Christine Simmons is an accomplished President, COO, Business Executive, Entrepreneur, Professor and Board Director with over 20 years of experience. She was the first woman and Black Person to serve as COO at the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences. Simmons' strategic consulting firm, Alis Volat Propriis, LLC (meaning "she who flies with her own wings" in Latin), advises businesses on operational excellence, strategic planning, business development, and representation initiatives. Her clients include National Lampoon, Go Genius by Candace Parker, Emmy-Nominated Director Joslyn Rose Lyons, Elite Auto Network, and more. Christine also speaks globally on topics of business, strategy, leadership, inclusion, and empowerment.

Christine's clothing and merchandise line, Unapologetically™ Christine, inspires everyone to live UNAPOLOGETICALLY™, defined as "Being Bold, Attacking Life's Challenges in Extraordinary Fashion, & Loving Oneself - Flaws and All!"

About the Developers: StyleHack has been expertly crafted by a team of seasoned iOS developers, Alex Tau and Vlad Tau, who bring over 12 years of experience in app development. With a robust portfolio of innovative applications, they specialize in creating user-friendly, impactful digital solutions that cater to diverse audiences. Their expertise ensures that StyleHack delivers a seamless and engaging user experience, empowering individuals to express their unique style effortlessly.

About Margaret Canchola: Margaret has dressed and styled clients for major awards ceremonies and events, including the prestigious Oscars. Her impressive client list includes Christine Simmons, Bricia Lopez, Paulina Lopez, Ann Young Lee, and many more, making her a celebrated figure in sustainable fashion.

StyleHack: Unleash AI-Powered Fashion Brilliance and True Individualized Drip!

