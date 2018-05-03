Christine Turner, Leader in Health and Human Services, Joins Recovery Centers of America at Danvers as Clinical Director

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to our team," said Recovery Centers of America-Danvers Chief Executive Officer Laura Ames. "Her passion for helping others, paired with her extensive experience developing, supervising and leading top-performing inpatient and outpatient clinical treatment programs, allows us to continue to enhance and expand the services we provide to those in need."

"I'm excited to start the next chapter of my career here at RCA," said Turner. "I've devoted my entire professional career to helping patients and their families transition from a life of addiction to a life of recovery, so it is extremely rewarding to be part of a company that is 100 percent committed to doing the same."

Prior to joining RCA, Turner held a number of leadership positions at Lowell House Inc., an addiction treatment and recovery center serving communities in the Merrimack Valley of Massachusetts. Most recently, Turner was responsible for supervising all clinical programming and services as the center's clinical director. She was also instrumental in procuring more than $10,000,000 in grant funding for the development of specialized addiction treatment programming for women. Additional roles during her time at Lowell House Inc. included executive director of residential programs, director of the women's substance abuse program and interim CEO. Turner also worked at The Psychological Center in Lawrence, Mass., as director of department of public health community and residential substance abuse services.

Turner is both a Licensed Alcohol Drug Abuse Counselor and Certified Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor. She is also board certified by The American Academy of Experts in traumatic stress and is a master addiction counselor with the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.

Turner earned a bachelor's degree in education from Bedford College (Bedford, UK) and a master's degree in community counseling psychology from Springfield College.

RCA provides quality addiction treatment that is accessible and affordable – including medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment – throughout Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland. The company is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

