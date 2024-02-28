"CHRISTMAS AT HOGWARTS" ILLUSTRATED BOOK WITH FESTIVE ARTWORK FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES TO BE PUBLISHED BY SCHOLASTIC IN THE U.S. AND IN 31 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE ON OCTOBER 15, 2024

In making the announcement, Ellie Berger, President, Scholastic Trade, said: "For over twenty-five years, Harry Potter has ignited a generation to love reading. With Christmas at Hogwarts, we're thrilled to publish a timeless picture book for families to read-aloud together and enjoy alongside the original Harry Potter series. It's a festive celebration of friendship, family, and sharing the joys of the season, and we hope it will inspire a new holiday reading tradition for many years to come."

About Christmas at Hogwarts

"Christmas was coming. One morning in mid-December, Hogwarts woke to find itself covered in several feet of snow." So begins Chapter 12 of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K Rowling, and the heartwarming story of Harry Potter's first Christmas at Hogwarts. From the Great Hall decked with magnificent fir trees to cozy evenings in the Gryffindor Common Room to the joy of presents on Christmas morning, it's a holiday filled with warmth, friendship, good food, and magical surprises that Harry will never forget.

Ziyi Gao said, "Like countless children worldwide, I grew up immersed in the pages of Harry Potter, believing that my magical dream could one day become reality. Though the owl delivering my acceptance letter to Hogwarts missed me, I consider myself immensely fortunate to have become one of the illustrators for this beloved series of books, contributing to the construction of its world with my own vision. In this book, I have woven together elements from the enchanting wizarding world and traditional Christmas festivities. I wish to bring an immersive visual experience for every child and adult longing to spend a happy Christmas alongside Harry and his friends at Hogwarts."

About the illustrator

Ziyi Gao grew up in Beijing, China and first read the Harry Potter books when she was 13 years old. In 2014, she came to the U.S. and attended the University of California, San Diego, and majored in Biochemistry. Realizing that her true passion is in art and illustration, she moved to New York City and attended the School of Visual Arts where she graduated with a degree in illustration. Ziyi is a Ravenclaw and currently lives in Vancouver, Canada. To learn more visit www.ziyigao.com.

About the author

J.K. Rowling is the author of the enduringly popular Harry Potter books. She is also the author of a bestselling crime fiction series, and two stand-alone children's novels, The Ickabog and The Christmas Pig. J.K. Rowling has received many awards and honors for her writing, and she supports a wide number of humanitarian causes through her charitable trust, Volant, and is the founder of the international children's care reform charity, Lumos. J.K. Rowling lives in Scotland with her family. To find out more visit jkrowlingstories.com.

About Harry Potter

The Harry Potter series has sold over 600 million copies worldwide in 85 languages, been listened to as audiobooks for over one billion hours, and been made into eight blockbuster films. The seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, sold 8.3 million copies in the first 24 hours in the U.S. breaking all publishing records (set by previously published Harry Potter titles). For more information about the Harry Potter book series, visit Mediaroom.scholastic.com/harrypotter.

About Scholastic

