Christmas at the Caverns Returns with Holiday Joy Above and Below Ground

Live Music, S'mores, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Live Underground Concert, and Magical Walking Trail of Lights at Natural Bridge Caverns

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Bridge Caverns is once again bringing holiday magic underground with the return of Christmas at the Caverns, starting Saturday, December 7th and running through December 23rd. The 2024 season is packed with family-favorite holiday traditions, including Caroling in the Cavern, the stunning walk-through Trail of Lights, a giant Christmas tree, holiday treats, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Caroling in the Cavern at Natural Bridge Caverns is part of the annual "Christmas at the Caverns" event, which runs on select dates from December 7 through 23. The unique holiday experience features local musicians performing festive songs underground, accompanied by seasonal attractions like the Trail of Lights, a giant Christmas tree, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. A festive candy-themed light tunnel at Natural Bridge Caverns' "Christmas at the Caverns" event. The annual holiday celebration, which runs select dates from December 7 through 23, features family-friendly attractions including caroling in the caverns, a holiday light display, seasonal treats, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"Each year, we look for ways to make our Christmas event a big part of celebrating the magic of the season," said Brad Wuest, President of Natural Bridge Caverns. "We're blessed to give our guests a unique holiday experience that combines the beauty of the cavern with the joyful talents of so many talented musicians from every corner of our community."

Christmas at the Caverns will take place on December 7, 8, 14, 15, 20-23. Music has always been a cornerstone of Christmas at the Caverns. Caroling in the Cavern will feature local and regional performers, filling the stunning Discovery Cavern with holiday music. The acoustics within the cavern create a unique setting for these live performances, surrounded by the natural beauty of stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone formations. Caroling often sells out, making it one of the more popular traditions for locals.

This month's Live Underground Concert will feature Jeremy McComb on December 20th. McComb is a Grammy-nominated artist with five albums to his credit. Concertgoers will not only enjoy McComb's storytelling gift but will also have access to all above-ground events, including the popular Trail of Lights, Reindeer Round-Up, and more.

Once again, the festive Trail of Lights walk will take visitors on a magical journey through a series of beautifully lit holiday scenes and characters, with hundreds of illuminated Live Oaks and music throughout the trail. The easy one-third-of-a-mile walk ends in Discovery Village under a spectacular 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Returning favorites include the Discovery Village Synthetic Skating Rink, a perfect way for families to glide into the holiday spirit, free for children ages 3-11. In keeping with the Caverns' ranching heritage, the Reindeer Round-Up will entertain kids with a search for Santa's missing reindeer, and an expanded s'mores campfire area will offer a cozy spot for enjoying winter evenings.

Throughout December, Natural Bridge Caverns will continue its tradition of supporting the New Braunfels and San Antonio Food Bank. "We are committed to giving back to our community, and each year our guests help us make a real difference," said Travis Wuest, co-owner and vice president of Natural Bridge Caverns. "To date, we have been able to raise enough money to provide over 1.45 million pounds of food, providing essential support for families in need."

Guests can support the Food Bank through the Natural Bridge Caverns community food drive or choose to Round Up for Hunger by adding a donation to their ticket purchase. Every guest who brings a non-perishable food item will receive a FREE s'more treat to enjoy at the campfire.

Natural Bridge Caverns will continue to offer daily tours of Texas's largest cavern system through the Discovery Tour, Hidden Wonders Tour, Lantern Tour, Adventure Tours, private tours, and a range of surface attractions. Visit Natural Bridge Caverns for pricing, park hours, and availability.

