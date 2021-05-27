Christmas Central Named a Top U.S. Online Retailer

Christmas Central has been named one of the top 50 specialty retailers, and the top 1000 ecommerce retailers in the U.S. Tweet this

"Despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020, Christmas Central continues to thrive," says Vice President Nathan Gordon. "We are looking forward to the year ahead and sincerely thank our team and the customers who have shown us tremendous support."

Established in 2004, Christmas Central has been pleased to accept several prestigious awards. In addition to Digital Commerce 360's lists, Christmas Central has been named to Inc. 5000's list of online retailers five times. Christmas Central was also named to Newsweek's Best Online Shops in 2020, ranking in the Top 10 in the category of home décor and textile.

The demand for home and outdoor décor has soared over the past few years, with customers preferring the convenience of online ordering. Christmas Central experienced 50% growth from 2019 to 2020, and expects to continue this trajectory through 2021.

About DIGITAL COMMERCE

The Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000 is a complete ranking of the leading 1,000 online retailers headquartered in North America. Collectively, North America's Top 1000 online retailers grew an astonishing 45.8% in a pandemic-ridden 2020 to cross $882 billion in online sales. Retail chains rose to the occasion after stores were shut down, growing ecommerce 62% last year—the fastest of any merchant type. Part of the most comprehensive data we have compiled yet, our expert research team surveyed retailers, studied website traffic data and analyzed key trends to identify the significant ecommerce websites selling to North American consumers.

Whether you are exploring companies in apparel, home goods, mass merchants or food and beverage, our Top 1000 Databases are designed to give you flexibility in both pricing and accessibility. Available in both database and report formats, the Top 1000 provides extensive customizable data including company profiles, executive contact information, and performance metrics.

About Christmas Central

Christmas Central, a family-owned business, was established in 2004. A leading online U.S. retailer, Christmas Central offers one of the largest online selections of Christmas decorations, home décor, and outdoor living items. Christmas Central boasts over 250,000 unique SKUS and is a favorite among movie studios, national publications, interior designers, and customers decorating their personal homes for the holidays and every day. Christmas Central is a division of Gordon Companies, Inc.

SOURCE Christmas Central