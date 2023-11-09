Christmas Comes Early This Year as Jennifer Saran Brings the Holidays Home - Again

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter Jennifer Saran kicks off the 2023 holiday season on November 12th with "Christmas Without You" – a new music release blending equal parts sugar, spice, and jazzy sass. And man, can we ever use some extra cheer this year!

Continuing in her annual tradition of unwrapping a sparkling new holiday hit just in time for making spirits bright, "Christmas Without You" pairs Saran's heartfelt lyric and vocals with an easy, swinging, danceable backbeat, courtesy of Grammy-winning collaborator Narada Michael Walden.

(See the music video based on joyous images of Christmas memories here: https://tinyurl.com/yyj89hdc)

Saran is an unapologetic holiday-a-holic who freely admits "Christmas is My Thang", and brings more than jingle-bells, ho-ho-ho, and faux-snow to the party. So her new release "Christmas Without You" begins with the direct address: "Hello my love, / I miss you so."

Christmas often surprises us by stirring long-dormant feelings from the past. As a songwriter, Saran revels in the warmth of firelight with emotionally nuanced music that also reaches into the deep shadows where memories reside. "Once we leave childhood, we inevitably look back to reflect on Christmas past. This depth is what makes Christmas so precious to me and my family, and so many other families. The joy and wonder of the season are deepened by recalling moments from long ago."

For Saran, lyrically looking back keeps the love-connection alive. She tenderly unearths cherished memories and brings them to the surface in a creative process much like retrieving that box of decorations and releasing each ornament from its cocoon of ancient newspaper. Along the way or in transit, it's possible that a fragile glass ball has shattered, or perhaps a cardboard angel has lost a silvery wing: no matter. "Christmas Without You" carries the earned patina of a woman's fully lived experience.

While the lyric may be poignant, the arrangement is effervescent and uplifting, making this early-season release the perfect jam for holiday parties, gift-wrapping and gingerbread baking. As an international entrepreneur who aligns with global social justice issues, Saran is far from oblivious to the world's troubles. "Just as with the personal losses we all endure, we are all affected by the headlines. For me, making music is my way of pushing back against the fear and despair out there, because above all else, Christmas is about the birth of hope."

That's why Saran admits that sometimes she listens to holiday music in the spring, summer, or whenever the spirit moves. "Christmas cheer is good medicine year 'round!"

"Christmas Without You" is a Tarpan Records release available November 12th on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and every major music download and streaming site.

