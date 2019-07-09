Christmas in July trend continues with consumer savings aboard the Train to Christmas Town in Batesville, MS.

The Train to Christmas Town in Batesville, Mississippi is keeping with the Christmas in July tradition to offer guests a limited-time 15% discount for its best prices of the year. "We know our riders love the tradition of an annual ride and are happy to book tickets in July at a savings," said Ed Ellis, President of the Premier Rail Collection, who puts on the event.

Thoughts of summer activities like popsicles and swimming pools don't lessen the excitement of dreaming about cocoa and cookies, singing carols or seeing Santa. The on-board theatrical event is based on the children's book, Train to Christmas Town and the festive atmosphere at the station and on the train includes original holiday music that encourages singing and dancing in an interactive experience that has become a family tradition for many guests.

Tickets are available now for the train ride which departs from Batesville, Mississippi this November 16th through December 22nd. The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK. Discounted tickets are available with code JULYXMAS2019 online at www.batesvillechristmastrain.com or by phone at (877) 334-4783.

SOURCE Train to Christmas Town

Related Links

http://www.batesvillechristmastrain.com

