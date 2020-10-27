Christmas Light Helpline Soon Will Solve Its 100,000th Dilemma; Shares Tree Lighting Tips

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1996, anyone with a technical problem with their Christmas lights has been able to contact the LightKeeper Pro Hotline by calling 888-ULTA-LIT (888-858-2548) or emailing [email protected] to be put in touch with an expert in lighting. The LightKeeper Pro Hotline is available from 8:30 am - 5 pm CT on weekdays all year, and, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's available on weekends as well. This holiday season, the hotline is set to receive its 100,000th phone or email inquiry by Thanksgiving Weekend.

The LightKeeper Pro Hotline comes courtesy of LightKeeper Pro , the tool set that fixes most incandescent Christmas light failures. Through just a pull of the trigger, the LightKeeper Pro can identify and fix the majority of sets in seconds. This Cool Yule Tool sends a pulse through the light set, finds the bad bulb, performs a mini-weld and therefore activates the shunt—allowing the light set to work properly. Those with LED Christmas lights can opt for LED Keeper , the only kit able to diagnose and repair LED light sets.

To date, over 6 million units of LightKeeper Pro and LED Keeper have been sold. The reach of these tools continues to grow: starting this year, LED Keeper will be sold at Home Depot stores across the country. The LED Keeper is additionally available at Ace Hardware, Amazon, Menards, and other fine retailers. The LightKeeper Pro is sold almost everywhere light sets are sold - in addition to those retailers mentioned above, it is available at Canadian Tire, Hobby Lobby, Target, True Value, Walmart, and many more.

"This year is one of the most exciting for my business in recent memory," said John DeCosmo, president of Ulta-Lit Tree Company, maker of LightKeeper Pro and LED Keeper. "The LightKeeper Pro Hotline is something I've had in place since I began my business, and having the LED Keeper in all Home Depot stores certainly makes me proud. I'd like to share some of our top Christmas tree lighting tips."

John DeCosmo's Christmas Tree Lighting Tips

Measure: When planning the number of lights you will need for your tree, estimate at least 100 mini lights for every foot of tree height.

When planning the number of lights you will need for your tree, estimate at least 100 mini lights for every foot of tree height. Decide Between LED vs. Incandescent: LEDs are more expensive than incandescent lights, but do last longer. When it comes to energy usage, a tree with 1,000 incandescent lights can cost $10 over an average holiday season while the tree using 1,000 LEDs costs less than $1.50 .

LEDs are more expensive than incandescent lights, but do last longer. When it comes to energy usage, a tree with 1,000 incandescent lights can cost over an average holiday season while the tree using 1,000 LEDs costs less than . Consider Indoor vs. Outdoor: Commercial grade light sets are more reliable for outdoor use because of their durability and thicker insulation.

Commercial grade light sets are more reliable for outdoor use because of their durability and thicker insulation. Inspect: Before stringing lights, check for broken bulbs and sockets, frayed cords, burned out lights and loose connections. For sets with bulb outages, use a tool such as the LightKeeper Pro for incandescent lights. Plug the empty bulb socket into the Socket Connector then squeeze the trigger a few times and most light sets will illuminate within seconds. For LED lights, the LED Keeper can help find and fix the problem.

Before stringing lights, check for broken bulbs and sockets, frayed cords, burned out lights and loose connections. For sets with bulb outages, use a tool such as the LightKeeper Pro for incandescent lights. Plug the empty bulb socket into the Socket Connector then squeeze the trigger a few times and most light sets will illuminate within seconds. For LED lights, the LED Keeper can help find and fix the problem. Connect: You never want for electrical consumption to exceed the 3 amp fuse rating. For example, the average 100 light set consumes 0.34 amps per set. Ten sets wired together would therefore consume 3.4 amps and blow the 3 amp fuses. Review the specifications provided to you.

You never want for electrical consumption to exceed the 3 amp fuse rating. For example, the average 100 light set consumes 0.34 amps per set. Ten sets wired together would therefore consume 3.4 amps and blow the 3 amp fuses. Review the specifications provided to you. Stringing: When stringing lights on a tree, it is recommended that you begin at the top with light sets that are plugged into a power source. Any blinking during the stringing process is an indication of light set issues that are either in place now -- or will arise later.

When stringing lights on a tree, it is recommended that you begin at the top with light sets that are plugged into a power source. Any blinking during the stringing process is an indication of light set issues that are either in place now -- or will arise later. Can all light sets be repaired: No. Blackened bulbs on an incandescent light set are an indication of a light set that's been burned beyond its useful life. Also, resistive PODs which are often built into an LED light set can be defective -- this is a rare occurrence and a non-repairable problem.

No. Blackened bulbs on an incandescent light set are an indication of a light set that's been burned beyond its useful life. Also, resistive PODs which are often built into an LED light set can be defective -- this is a rare occurrence and a non-repairable problem. Replace and repair: Occasionally check for any bulbs that aren't working and replace them as soon as possible to get the most of your light sets. Two burned out incandescent bulbs can decrease the lifespan of the light set by 39 percent.

View the LightKeeper Pro Media Kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xynb2m5ilvbsm7b/AACTocndFeQaWwvBXOIH50KHa?dl=0

About Ulta-Lit Tree Company

Ulta-Lit Tree Company originated as a pioneer in affordable pre-lit Christmas trees in 1996. To solve the problem of frequent light outages, Ulta-Lit introduced the LightKeeper Pro in 2004 and in 2012, brought the LED Keeper into the marketplace. To date, Ulta-Lit has sold over 6 million light set repair tools.

