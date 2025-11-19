CHRISTMAS ROM-COM MOVIE "EXES OF CHRISTMAS PAST" IS NOW STREAMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday romance movie Exes of Christmas Past is now available on major streaming platforms like Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV, where it can be viewed for free anytime. The uplifting, family-friendly film is about an ambitious hotel manager who returns to her family's B&B for Christmas to find all three of her high school exes staying there.

Exes of Christmas Past Movie Trailer

Exes of Christmas Past was written and produced by husband-and-wife team Jake Jarvi and Eliza Toser with Jarvi also directing. The film stars rom-com mainstays Brittany Underwood (A Royal Christmas Holiday) and Alex Trumble (The Search for Secret Santa), who are real-life exes turned good friends playing love interests for the first time. The cast features plenty of Chicago-based talent, including Debo Balogun (Power Book IV: Force), Rengin Altay (Chicago Fire), Jeremy Warner (Christmas on the Ranch), and Daniel Patrick Sullivan (Chicago Med).

While Exes of Christmas Past is set in the fictional town of Mill Creek, most of the movie was shot at the Cherry Tree Inn B&B in Woodstock, Illinois. Film buffs will recognize the Cherry Tree as the iconic bed and breakfast from Columbia Pictures' Groundhog Day and the recent Hulu release, Reporting for Christmas.

All the other scenes were filmed in the Village of Libertyville at Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters, Firkin Alley, JC Licht Benjamin Moore Paint & Decor Store, and Sweet Home Gelato. About Time Bookstore, As Above So Below, Edie Boutique, and Marigold will also be featured, and residents will recognize many of the business owners who make cameos in the film.

Throughline Films partners John W. Bosher and Chris Charles produced Exes of Christmas Past with Jarvi and Toser as well as Warner of Happy Dance Productions following a successful collaboration on the 2024 release of the film Haunt Season. Nicely Entertainment is handling worldwide distribution.

"We were fortunate to shoot at the Cherry Tree, which has such rich cinematic history," added Jarvi. "We couldn't have found better locations to bring this story to life, and we can't wait to share the film with audiences this holiday season."

Exes of Christmas Past is also streaming on Vizio, Xumo Play, and Amazon's "Always Christmas" FAST channel and available in libraries via Hoopla and on DVD through Midwest Tape. It will debut on Prime Video Christmas in July 2026.

For more on Exes of Christmas Past, visit: https://linktr.ee/exesofchristmaspast

SOURCE Happy Dance Productions