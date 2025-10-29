Christmas tree-raising kicks off Biltmore's 130th holiday season

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are underway at Biltmore as estate employees gathered to place the finishing decoration in Biltmore House. A majestic 35-foot-tall Fraser fir weighing 2,500 pounds took its place as the centerpiece of Christmas at Biltmore this morning. The tree-raising tradition signals the estate is ready to welcome guests when Christmas at Biltmore begins Nov. 1.

The decorated Fraser fir in Biltmore’s Banquet Hall is the centerpiece of Christmas at Biltmore, which runs Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026. Credit: The Biltmore Company

Christmas at Biltmore draws visitors from around the country to experience the grandeur of America's Largest Home and the charm of Asheville during the holidays. This year has special significance: the 130th anniversary of the first Christmas in Biltmore House, celebrated in 1895 by George Vanderbilt.

130 years of holiday heritage

In celebration of this milestone year, Biltmore's design team delved deep into the estate's archives to recreate the spirit of that first Vanderbilt Christmas, drawing inspiration from letters, estate records, and even century-old grocery lists.

Each room in Biltmore House tells its own story (here are a few):

The Banquet Hall features décor inspired by the Vanderbilt family's love of the outdoors, including greens, coppers, feathers, antlers, and traditional plaids that reflect the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Banquet Hall features décor inspired by the Vanderbilt family's love of the outdoors, including greens, coppers, feathers, antlers, and traditional plaids that reflect the Blue Ridge Mountains. Kitchens capture the bustle of holiday preparations, inspired by grocery lists for the first Christmas feast.

Mrs. Vanderbilt's Bedroom takes a fashion-forward interpretation of the Gilded Age.

Christmas at Biltmore's celebration extends across the estate. The Conservatory, a glass-roofed greenhouse to showcase Vanderbilt's collection of exotic plants, transforms each season into a living work of art. Discover a living wall of bromeliads, a sleigh filled with white poinsettias, a poinsettia tree, and winter-blooming orchids. At Antler Hill Village, illumination displays and appearances by Santa on select weekends add holiday cheer. Guests can also explore the exhibition Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures .

Christmas special offers

Seasonal savings are at Biltmore.com :

Up to $30 off select midweek tickets

Free next-day access to the estate with select ticket purchases

Kids ages 9 and under free

Visit planning

Guests are encouraged to plan their visits early and make reservations for estate dining and overnight stays .

Christmas at Biltmore runs Nov. 1, 2025 through Jan. 4, 2026.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings run Nov. 1, 2025 through Jan. 3, 2026. Candlelight tours require a separate ticket for entry from daytime admission.

run Nov. 1, 2025 through Jan. 3, 2026. Candlelight tours require a separate ticket for entry from daytime admission. For tickets, accommodations, dining, Biltmore Winery, and seasonal events, visit Biltmore.com .

About Biltmore

Established in 1895 in Asheville, North Carolina, Biltmore was created by George Vanderbilt as a mountain getaway on a self-sustaining estate. The property is still privately owned by his descendants and welcomes guests for cultural experiences within its 8,000-acre grounds. Centered around Biltmore House, the 250-room château known as America's Largest Home, this National Historic Landmark is comprised of gardens, conserved forests and farmland, nature trails, and an award-winning Winery. The estate also features restaurants, retail shops, and overnight accommodations, including a luxury Inn, a charming hotel, and private cottages. To learn more, visit Biltmore.com or call 877-BILTMORE.

SOURCE The Biltmore Company