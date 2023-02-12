Christophe Sut, President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, to leave Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christophe Sut, President of Business Area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, has decided to leave Sandvik for a CEO position in a different company. He will leave Sandvik as of August 11, 2023. The process to find a successor will now be initiated.

"Christophe Sut has made a strong contribution during his time at Sandvik, strengthening our digital manufacturing offering. He has been an appreciated member of the Group Executive Management. While we of course would have liked to see him stay at Sandvik, this also shows our capability to build excellent leaders within Sandvik. I wish him all the best for the future," says Stefan Widing, CEO and President of Sandvik.

Stockholm, February 11, 2023

Sandvik AB

