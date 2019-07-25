Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces Expanded Effect Quality of Life Grants for 2019

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) announced today that it has funded seven Expanded Effect Quality of Life Grants, totaling $663,946. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the program's inception, 3,153 grants totaling over $26 million have been awarded. Funding for this new pilot program of expansion grants was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0002-01-01).

Expanded Effect Quality of Life grants is a brand new initiative for the Quality of Life Grants program, joining others like the Direct Effect and High Impact grants. With the program being in existence since 1999, the new Expanded Effect grants also marks the first time the Reeve Foundation has specifically awarded a cohort of grants that support significant expansion of strategies and programs previously supported by the Reeve Foundation, that are evidence-based, have proven innovative practices, and/or best practices in the field they serve to improve quality of life for people with paralysis, their families, and caregivers.

"We are thrilled to have this new pilot program of expansion grants as part of the Quality of Life Grants Program," said Maggie Goldberg, Chief Operating Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "It allows organizations to advance successful projects already in place and have increased impact by bringing their projects to scale to have larger community, regional, and national effect, serving more of our nation's people living with paralysis and other cross-disabilities."

In this cycle, the Reeve Foundation funded a wide variety of projects from education programs to arts programs for veterans, and adaptive sports programs.

"It is an exciting time for our grants program as we continue to innovate new avenues to provide greater opportunities to our applicants," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program. "The Expanded Effect grants program promises greater impact. The program truly embraces both Christopher and Dana Reeve's vision and legacy to advance the quality of life of those living with paralysis."

The full list grantees are available on the Reeve Foundation website. A few examples of this cycle's recipients of the Expanded Effect Grant include:

Shane's Inspiration, Sherman Oaks, CA- $100,000

This Expanded Effect Quality of Life Grant supports the expansion of an organization that creates social inclusion for children with disabilities through the creation of inclusive playgrounds and programs that unite children of all abilities. Shane's Inspiration created "Together, We are Able," a social inclusion education program that has impacted over 40,000 Los Angeles students in over 200 schools, and launched "My PlayClub," a replicable community program that provides communities integrated family playdates seven months each year. To expand their national reach, Shane's Inspiration plans to launch social inclusion programming at five expansion locations in Colorado, Northern California, Louisiana, Alaska and Connecticut, and continue ongoing support to ensure success and program sustainability. The project will serve approximately 10,400 individuals with paralysis, family members and their caregivers.

Brooks Rehabilitation, Jacksonville, FL- $99,053

This Expanded Effect Quality of Life grant supports the expansion of a program that provides adaptive sports opportunities to individuals living with paralysis and other cross-disabilities. To expand their programming, BASR will provide increased recreational and competitive opportunities for veterans and children living with paralysis in Northeast Florida, as well as expand pediatric aquatic service offerings into Volusia County and surrounding areas. The introduction of pediatric aquatics into Volusia county will be the first step to introducing pediatric adaptive sports and recreation opportunities to the Daytona, Florida and surrounding areas. A minimum of 300 individuals and veterans living with paralysis, their family members and caregivers will be served in 2019.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-01-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

Media Contact:

Anna Chamberlain

(973) 379-2690 ext. 7133

achamberlain@christopherreeve.org

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Related Links

http://www.ChristopherReeve.org

