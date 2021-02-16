Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Partnering with the Shepherd Center for New Video Series

"This series was developed by our organizations to serve individuals in the community who lack resources for counseling and need guidance regarding emotional healing. Regardless of the rehabilitation and counseling the person may or may not have received after a spinal cord injury, returning home can be an isolating and challenging experience," said Diane M. Johnston, MSPT, Director of Professional Education at Shepherd Center.

"Our mutual goal is to provide the connections and real-life advice for individuals challenged by the emotional rollercoaster that is commonly experienced after a spinal cord injury, so they can continue to be productive and positive while faced with new challenges," said Angela Cantillon, Director of Operations, Paralysis Resource Center.

In this video series, individuals express how they felt about their injury at various points of their life and commentary and insights from counselors and medical professionals. The topics covered in this series include:

The complete video series and descriptions can be found on the Reeve Foundation and the Shepherd Center YouTube channels.

About Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Related Links

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M40ili4MEY4&feature=emb_title

