Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Quality of Life Grant Cycle Now Open

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving quality of life for individuals living with paralysis announces they are accepting new applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program. There are two grant funding opportunities: Direct Effect and High Impact Priority grants. Grants are awarded to organizations that address the needs of people living with paralysis and can demonstrate impact through numbers of people served and other quantitative measures along with stories and examples of quality of life improvement. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting expansion, innovation, best practices, promising practices, or evidence-based practices are encouraged to apply.

"It is important to the Reeve Foundation to renew and expand our grant program each year. In partnership with ACL, we hope to continue to distribute grants to organizations that mirror our mission and support as many individuals impacted by with paralysis," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program. "With each cycle, we hope to award new applicants and forge new partnerships, while also supporting past organizations that have had such an impact on the community we serve through new and innovative projects."

Since 2014, the Quality of Life Grants Program has been federally funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living (ACL) (Cooperative Agreement Number 90PRRC0002-02-00).

Grant Descriptions

Direct Effect grants (Tier 1) offer up to $25,000 to nonprofit organizations for a wide range of projects and activities that impact individuals living with paralysis, their families and caregivers.

High Impact Priority grants offer three levels of funding for projects in the following areas:

Tier 2 -- Grants of $30,000 for the following Priority Areas:

Transportation

Respite/Caregiving

Disaster Preparedness

Tier 3 -- Grants of $40,000

Nursing Home Transition

Tier 4 -- Grants of $50,000

Employment

Organizations that have previously been awarded a grant in any category may re-apply after one year from notification of grant closure by the Reeve Foundation. All grants must be completed within 12 months after receipt of the award funds and are non-renewable.

We encourage you to visit the Reeve Foundation website for an overview of the grant program and the application process. Don't forget to read the application and program guidelines, which include new eligibility criteria.

A free webinar, Applying for a Reeve Foundation Direct Effect and High Impact Priority Grant, will be held on Monday, September 16, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST. You may register here or on our website.

Grant applications are to be completed online through the Reeve Foundation online grants portal. The online application submission deadline is Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:59 pm.

The Foundation is no longer able to provide individual pre-award assistance either by telephone or email. However, we welcome you to submit questions about the application process to QOL@ChristopherReeve.org. All questions submitted via email will be collected, aggregated, and answered in a Questions and Answers document posted on our website. The deadline for emailed questions is Friday, September 20th.

About the Reeve FoundationThe Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-02-00). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

