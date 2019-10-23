Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to Hold Webinar on Road and Rail Trips for Wheelchair Users

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) will be hosting a webinar on traveling by road or on a train for individuals living with paralysis. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, October 30.

The Americans with Disabilities Act guarantees that travelers with disabilities receive equal treatment under the law. While this is true, wheelchair users have to consider their travel options carefully before making the trip depending on their situation. Traveling by plane may be the quickest source of transportation, but it's not always the most efficient way to travel when considering all factors as a wheelchair user. This presentation will stress the importance and available options for traveling by car or train, as there are aspects people living with paralysis should consider before taking a trip. This includes the advantages, and disadvantages of both modes of travel and amenities travelers are entitled too as they embark to their desired destination.

"There are several individuals in our community who are not able to travel by plane due to cost or health conditions," said Angela Cantillon, Director of Operations for the Paralysis Resource Center. "With this webinar, the audience can gain access to tools for accessible, cost-efficient ways of traveling to see their families and help combat the feeling of isolation."

The webinar will be hosted by John Morris, a field expert and an advocate for accessible travel. Included in the webinar will be topics such as destinations available through railways and roadways, Road Trips with a Vehicle, Intercity Bus Services, and Train Travel in the USA.

The hour-long webinar will be held on at 2:00pm EST. Registry for the webinar can be found on the Reeve Foundation's events page.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-02-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

