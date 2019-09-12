Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to Hold Webinar on The Rights Of Residents In Long-Term Care Facilities

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) will be hosting a FREE webinar on recognizing and addressing the abuse of residents with paralysis in long-term care (LTC) facilities on Wednesday, September 18 at 3:00 PM ET.

The webinar will help people with paralysis and their family members to understand the rights of residents of LTC facilities and identify the signs of abuse and neglect. Attendees will learn how to report concerns to the appropriate agencies and about the important role of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which provides advocacy and education to LTC facility residents, in addressing complaints. The webinar will also offer strategies and tips for choosing a long-term care facility, and for advocating for quality care.

"Residents living with paralysis are particularly vulnerable to abuse and neglect in long-term care facilities. Through this webinar, the PRC will provide important information that will enable and empower residents and their family members to take action in addressing abuse and neglect as well as to take steps to help ensure that they do not occur again," said Rebecca Sultzbaugh, Program Manager of the Reeve Foundation's Peer & Family Support Program .

Amity Overall-Laib, Director of the National Long-Term Care Ombudsman Resource Center (NORC) , will host the webinar. Ms. Overall-Laib served as a local long-term care ombudsman in Texas for six years; in this role, she advocated for residents in 65 nursing homes and 130 assisted living facilities in a 12-county region. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Local Long-Term Care Ombudsmen.

The webinar will air at 3:00 PM ET on September 18. Registration for the webinar can be found on the Reeve Foundation's events page .

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-02-00). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

Media Contact:

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

media@christopherreeve.org

800-225-0292

www.ChristopherReeve.org

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Related Links

http://www.christopherreeve.org

