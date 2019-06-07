Christopher Allen joins McDonald Hopkins as associate in Chicago
Jun 07, 2019, 13:17 ET
CHICAGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Allen has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Litigation Department.
Allen has more than six years of experience as a litigation associate with Paul Hastings in Chicago where he worked in a variety of substantive litigation areas, including general commercial litigation, aviation, appellate litigation, trade secrets, consumer fraud, white collar defense, securities litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, bankruptcy and restructuring, patent and intellectual property, and Section 1983 litigation.
Allen earned his J.D. at The University of Chicago School of Law, graduating with honors. Allen completed a B.A. in political science, also finishing with honors, at the University of Michigan.
Allen can be reached at callen@mcdonaldhopkins.com and 312.642.6922.
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com
