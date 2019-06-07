Christopher Allen joins McDonald Hopkins as associate in Chicago

Allen earned his J.D. at The University of Chicago School of Law, graduating with honors. Allen completed a B.A. in political science, also finishing with honors, at the University of Michigan.

Allen can be reached at callen@mcdonaldhopkins.com and 312.642.6922.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

