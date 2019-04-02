Christopher Augmon Joins EMC Outdoor

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMC Outdoor has tapped business development specialist and media expert, Christopher Augmon, to join the agency's team of account executives.

Christopher Augmon, VP, Out of Home Media Strategy. EMC Outdoor has tapped business development specialist and media expert, Christopher Augmon, to join the agency’s team of account executives.

Augmon comes to EMC Outdoor with more than 25 years of experience in marketing, media and promotions in the Chicago market. He has spent his career developing C-level relationships and working with small to fortune 100 companies. His knowledge of and proficiency with QSR and CPG brands has led to successful management of marketing campaigns helping to build brands and launch new products. "I'm excited to join EMC Outdoor and to utilize my extensive creative media expertise that I have developed working with the top general market and multicultural brands and companies," says Augmon.

"We are thrilled to have Christopher on board and encouraged by the expertise and enthusiasm he brings to the role," says Rainy McGrew, Director, Insights & Development. "His addition to our team establishes a direct presence in the Chicago market, where EMC has already done extensive work for major advertisers, as well as hundreds of campaigns for tradeshows and conventions around McCormick Place."

"EMC Outdoor is a progressive agency that creates comprehensive brand-building marketing solutions by optimizing out of home media, trade show marketing, experiential activations and location-based digital media," says Augmon. "I now have the unique opportunity to work with each of these channels to create effective media programs for new and existing clients."

EMC Outdoor provides strategic planning and execution of integrated location-based marketing programs that allow brands to connect and engage with highly targeted audiences. By combining data innovations with more than 25 years of experience, EMC Outdoor provides insights into consumer behavior outside the home and builds efficient, targeted media plans to reach them. The agency has received recognition in the industry, including numerous award nominations and selections from the OAAA OBIE Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, The Drum OOH Awards, and more.

For more information about EMC Outdoor, you may contact:

Matthew Noll

Director of Marketing

610-355-4459

mdn@emcoutdoor.com

Rainy McGrew

Director of Insights & Development

610-355-4446

rdm@emcoutdoor.com

SOURCE EMC Outdoor

Related Links

http://www.emcoutdoor.com/

