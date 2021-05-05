Christopher Cloos And Tom Brady Expand Cloos x Brady Eyewear Collection With Launch Of Two New Frames

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Cloos, a leading maker of premium, timeless, and elegant eyewear, today announced the launch of two new frames in the Cloos x Brady eyewear collection. Christopher Cloos first partnered with the now seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the Fall of 2020, closely collaborating on an exclusive collection of sunglasses and blue light glasses.

The Cloos X Brady Hermosa frame is named after Brady's Costa Rica beach destination of choice for recharging during the offseason, continuing with the brand's theme of celebrating some of the most beautiful beaches in the world that exude a sense of tropical relaxation when worn. Staying true to Tom's taste for minimalistic, timeless designs, the Hermosa also features a new-to-the-line top bar, adding strength and boldness to the frame. The Cloos x Brady Hermosa sunglasses and blue light glasses are available now in Christopher Cloos' six signature colorways - Noire, Espresso, Grey Tonic, Ristretto, Coal and Bourbon – and retails at $189 and $199 respectively.

The Cloos X Brady Pacifica is named after Brady's childhood beach in the Bay Area. An homage to his hometown, they serve as a reminder to never forget where you came from. The two-tone glasses feature steel-infused frames and gold temples. The Pacifica will be available for purchase on June 5.

"Tom Brady is a true champion on and off the field and we are beyond excited to expand the Cloos x Brady line," said Christopher Cloos CEO, Julius Langkilde. "Our first frames in the collection exceeded all expectations, quickly becoming our best-selling line of 2020 and continuing into 2021. We felt it was important to build on the momentum and provide customers with added options in time for the summer."

"I'm so proud of what the Christopher Cloos team and I have been able to create together," added Brady. "Our two new frames, the Hermosa and Pacifica, are named after two beaches that are very special to me - one in Costa Rica and the other in the Bay Area where I grew up."

The new product launch is accompanied by a video titled, "A Closer Look," which takes viewers inside the mind of Tom as he made one of the biggest throws of his career – tossing the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LV parade in his Christopher Cloos sunglasses.

Consumers can visit Christopher-Cloos.com for the full Cloos x Brady collection, including the debut products now referred to as "Cloos x Brady: The Original." The full Cloos x Brady collection is made from Italian M49 acetate, a 100% eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable Mazzucchelli product. Additionally, packaging is now made exclusively from biodegradable materials. Christopher Cloos has committed to transitioning its full line of sunglasses, blue light glasses, and prescription glasses to be made from 100% biodegradable materials.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER CLOOS

Originally founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France following an iconic meeting with a charismatic man from Monaco by the name of Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear company has been expanding quickly and cementing themselves as one of the fastest growing eyewear companies in the Scandinavian region.

With timeless and minimalistic designs, albeit with a modern touch, the Danish company constantly reminds themselves and their audience about their original meeting with Christopher Cloos by incorporating the ideals of the South of France into their products and visuals.

Having travelled around the globe to find the best materials, the company has ensured a first-class customer experience with everything from product to packaging. Operating from two main offices in Europe and New York, Christopher Cloos is continuously expanding with recent launches in Sweden and Germany, while maintaining their biggest market in North American. Christopher Cloos eyewear is available in over 500 stores globally.



