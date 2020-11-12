Christopher Cloos Announces Transition Of Full Eyewear Line To 100% Biodegradable Materials By Spring 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the upcoming National Recycling Day, Christopher Cloos, a leading maker of premium, timeless, and elegant eyewear, today announced plans to transition 100% of its sunglasses, blue light protection glasses and prescription eyewear to be made from biodegradable materials by Spring of 2021. The process is already underway, with 50% to be completed by the New Year.

Beginning this month, customers around the world can send in their frames, regardless of brand, and receive a 20% discount on their purchase of any Christopher Cloos eyewear. All contributions will be re-used in the company's manufacturing process.

Christopher Cloos' first offering made from biodegradable materials is its newly launched collaboration with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, the Cloos x Brady collection. Inspired by the quarterback's taste for minimalistic, timeless designs and a holistic approach to health and wellness, each frame in the line is made from biodegradable material, making them environmentally friendly and stylish.

"We're proud to make a commitment to change in an effort to do our part to protect the Earth and our natural resources," said Julius Langkilde, CEO of Christopher Cloos. "We are able to make eco-friendly glasses without sacrificing the premium, timeless, and elegant design our customers are accustomed to. The Cloos x Brady collection was our first effort, and in 2021 we're thrilled to say that anytime a Christopher Cloos product is purchased, it can be done so with the safety of our environment in mind."

The Cloos x Brady collection, and each Christopher Cloos eyewear moving forward, is made from Italian M49 acetate, a 100% eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable Mazzucchelli product. M49 acetate is made from sustainable wood, cotton, and natural resins. Acetate is also produced in sheet form which is hand-cut as opposed to molded in machines like plastics. This reduces the environmental impact of production and creates a superior hand-made product.

The Cloos x Brady Sunglass collection comes in six Christopher Cloos signature colorways – Noire, Espresso, Grey Tonic, Bourbon, Coal and an all new Tokyo Tortoise – and retails at $189. The frame has a round, minimalistic and timeless shape. The Cloos x Brady Blue Light collection is available in the same colorways and retails at $179. Blue Light from screens can cause headaches, reduced vision, eye strain and insomnia.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER CLOOS

Originally founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France following an iconic meeting with a charismatic man from Monaco by the name of Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear company has been expanding quickly and cementing themselves as one of the fastest growing eyewear companies in the Scandinavian region.

With timeless and minimalistic designs, albeit with a modern touch, the Danish company constantly reminds themselves and their audience about their original meeting with Christopher Cloos by incorporating the ideals of the South of France into their products and visuals.

Having travelled around the globe to find the best materials, the company has ensured a first-class customer experience with everything from product to packaging. Operating from two main offices in Europe and New York, Christopher Cloos is continuously expanding with recent launches in Sweden and Germany, while maintaining their biggest market in North American. Christopher Cloos eyewear is available in over 500 stores globally.

