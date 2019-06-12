Christopher Columbus' Replica Ship to Sail Back to America for Tall Ships Erie 2019

ERIE, Pa., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A replica of the ship that discovered America will start its next exploration at Lake Erie. The historic NAO SANTA MARÍA will be sailing into Lake Erie for the 2019 Tall Ships Erie festival Aug. 22-25, 2019.

Sailed by Christopher Columbus in 1492, this replica 15th-century sailing ship will travel from the province of Huelva of southern Spain, bringing with it 17 crew members and hailing the Spanish flag. The three-mast ship spans almost 100 feet long and weighs almost 200 tons.

Tall ship SANTA MARIA

On Aug. 3 in 1492, the NAO SANTA MARÍA was one of three ships to set sail toward the edge of the earth. After discovering the new world, the ship was sailing near Española Island when it was run aground and destroyed. This replica ship recently concluded construction in March of 2018, having been sailing now for just over a year.

The SANTA MARÍA, sponsored by Eriez Magnetics, will be docked at Dobbins Landing after the Parade of Sail on Thursday, Aug. 22. Tall Ships Erie 2019, presented by Highmark, will take place Aug. 22-25, 2019. The festival will showcase approximately 10-plus tall ships, deck tours, day sails, live music and entertainment, children's activities, a festival marketplace, food vendors, a beer garden and much more. To purchase tickets or for more information go to tallshipserie.org.

About Tall Ships Challenge:

Tall Ships America organizes the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® annual series of tall ship races and maritime port festivals to celebrate our rich maritime heritage and traditions and to inform the general public about the transformative power of adventure and education under sail®. In 2019, the tall ship races are officially sponsored by Erie Insurance. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance is a FORTUNE 500 company offering auto, home, business and life insurance through a network of more than 12,000 local independent ERIE agents.

Media Contact:

Sydnee Groenendaal

Email: sydnee@flagshipniagara.org

Related Images

nao-santa-maria.jpg

NAO SANTA MARIA

Tall ship SANTA MARIA

Related Links

Tall Ships Erie

Visit Erie

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohKqAt4xQH8

SOURCE Tall Ships Erie

Related Links

http://www.tallshipserie.org

