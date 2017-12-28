COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Colville Mathewson is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2017 Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Higher Education in recognition of his role as Regents Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University.

Established since 1876, Texas A&M University served as the state's first higher education institution. Dedicated to the, "development, discovery, communication, and application" of their students, the institution seeks out in the educational endeavors of their scholars. With excellence, integrity, loyalty and leadership at the forefront of the universities values, the faculty members at Texas A&M are adamant about, "developing leaders of character dedicated to serving the greater good."

Amassing over forty years of experience in the field of higher education, Dr. Mathewson currently serves as Regents Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University. A professional Geologist in Texas, Oregon and Alaska, in his previous years, Dr. Mathewson worked as a Regents Professor from 2005-2011 and as a Professor from 1981-2011. Additionally, he served as an officer and Lieutenant with the National Ocean Survey earlier on in his career.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Mathewson attained his BSCE degree from the Case Institute of Technology in 1963. He then went on to complete his Master of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Dr. Mathewson was appointed to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists in 2012. To further his professional development, Dr. Mathewson is an affiliate of several organizations including the Association of Engineering Geologists, the American Geosciences Institute and the Environmental and International Association of Engineering. In addition, he is also a Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, a Fellow of the Geological Society of America and a Life Member and Fellow of the Society of American Military Engineers.



A certified professional Engineer in Texas and Arizona, Dr. Mathewson contributed numerous articles to professional publications in regards to higher education. A renowned novelist, Dr. Mathewson is the author of the book, Engineering Geology. Published in 1981, the book received the C.P. Holdredge Award.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Mathewson was listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the South and Southwest and Who's Who in the World.

As further proof of his legacy in the field of geology, in 2011, the AEG Texas Section Scholarship Fund established a scholarship in Dr. Mathewson's name.

