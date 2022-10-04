LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th annual DTLA Film Festival , announced its Filmmaker Awards, and the sci-fi thriller "Catalyst" was awarded three top tier awards after making its world premiere at the Festival at Regal Cinemas at LA Live in Los Angeles.

The Awards include:

Christopher Folkens’ Thriller “CATALYST” Wins Three Awards - Including Best Ensemble Cast at the DTLA Film Festival

Best Ensemble Cast

"Catalyst": David Bianchi , Chris Michael Wood , Joni Bovil , Darin Cooper , Steve Eastin , Noel Gugliem i, Patrick Kilpatrick , Umar Khan , Melanie Liburd , Jermaine Love , Enrico Natale , Michael Roark .

Best Visual Effects

"Catalyst" : Ryan Urban of Turncoat Pictures

Best Cinematography

"Catalyst" : Juan Esco and Matthew Plaxco

"I'm ecstatic that such a long running festival has honored the years of work we put into this film," says director Christopher Folkens. Established in 2008, the DTLA Film Festival is dedicated to diversity in cinema. "Catalyst is not only an exceptional film, but it's also full of diverse faces and touches on real social issues that need addressing," Festival director Henry Priest told us.

Producer Enrico Natale adds, "I am incredibly proud of our cinematographers, who shot this entire film in nine days over the course of four years and were able to seamlessly match the look even though neither of them have ever actually met. This award is also a testament to the cohesive vision and tireless work of our director in ensuring a unified visual approach to the entire film from concept to completion."

"We shot a substantial portion of the film improvised on the spot. This award is a testament to the bond we shared (as actors) in the moment. We had to deliver every moment with honesty. There was no turning back. We had one shot to get it right," said David Bianchi, lead actor and a producer of the film.

Writer/Director Christopher Folkens says, "The visual effects team at Turncoat worked tirelessly to tell this story with all the rich environments and compelling effects in an organic and seamless way. Our VFX supervisor, Turncoat's owner Ryan Urban, is a consummate professional and storyteller in his own right. It was truly a labor of love and passion for both our team and theirs."

Catalyst is continuing its festival run and is scheduled for North American release in 2023.

