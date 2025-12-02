Christopher Gandy Elected President of National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) for the 2026-2027 Term

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NAIFA National Board of Trustees Elect University of Illinois Alumni, Christopher Gandy, as President to Lead Through Advocacy and Service Within the Financial Services Profession.

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher L. Gandy, Founder and CEO of The Legacy Wealth Group LLC and nationally respected financial services leader, has been elected President of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) for the 2026–2027 term. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NAIFA is the oldest financial association in the United States, founded in 1890 as the National Association of Life Underwriters, to raise professional standards, advocate at the federal and state levels, build a community of professionals committed to doing things the right way and ensure the profession lasts for generations.

"Being elected to lead NAIFA is one of the greatest honors of my professional life. This association represents the heart of our industry—financial professionals who show up every day to protect families, guide businesses, and secure financial futures. My mission is to build on that legacy by championing inclusion, expanding access to financial education, and preparing the next generation of professionals to lead with integrity and purpose," said Gandy, President, NAIFA.

With more than two decades of experience advising high-net-worth individuals and advocating for consumers and advisors nationwide, Gandy brings a powerful combination of industry insight, mission-driven leadership, and community commitment to this influential role.

A dedicated member of NAIFA since 2003, Gandy has held multiple peer-elected positions within the organization, including President-Elect, Board Secretary, and Board Trustee. He will formally assume the presidency in January 2026, helping steer the association's national strategy, legislative advocacy, and professional development initiatives that support financial advisors across the country.

Gandy's career reflects a deep, sustained focus on ethical leadership, expanding financial literacy, and strengthening advisor communities. From building a boutique concierge financial firm to championing industry-wide policy priorities on Capitol Hill, he continues to shape the future of the profession and elevate the impact of advisors serving Main Street families.

During Gandy's 2026 presidency, he remains focused on strengthening NAIFA's role as the premier voice for financial advisors, expanding leadership development pathways, and amplifying the association's advocacy work to protect consumer access to ethical, client-centered financial professionals.

Gandy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1997.

"The University of Illinois shaped me as a financial professional by helping develop the foundation of who I am—not only as an athlete or a lifelong learner, but as a leader," said Gandy.

About Christopher L. Gandy

Christopher L. Gandy is the Founder and CEO of The Legacy Wealth Group LLC, a boutique insurance and financial planning firm based in Chicago. A former professional basketball player for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and teams in France, Gandy transitioned into financial services in 1999 and has since become a nationally recognized leader in wealth strategy, insurance planning, retirement solutions, and advisor advocacy. Prior to his current role as President, his NAIFA leadership included roles as President-Elect, Board Secretary, National Trustee, Strategic Planning Committee Member, and recipient of the NAIFA Diversity Champion Award. Gandy is also active in community leadership, supporting financial literacy initiatives, The Urban League, the Chicago Concussion Coalition, and mentorship programs nationwide.

For more information about Christopher Gandy, visit: www.Christopher-Gandy.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

[email protected]

310-994-7380

SOURCE Christopher Gandy